GIRLS' BASKETBALL: 'A special year' for Edwardsville

The Edwardsville Tigers' girls' basketball team wrapped up its 45th season on March 4 with another second-place state trophy.

The Tigers lost to the Geneva Vikings 41-40 in the Class 4A state title game at Redbird Arena in Normal to finish runner-up in the state for the second time in program history. They also finished in 2012, when they lost to Whitney Young in the championship game.

“They need to keep in perspective in what we did and what we accomplished as a team and bringing the community together,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “We had a great outpouring of support tonight and that didn't happen five years ago.”

Edwardsville players were in tears after the game and during the awards ceremony. They were upset that the team came up one point short of winning its first state championship in program history.

“It's unfortunate when you put so much blood, sweat and tears into it,” Blade said. “It makes it a little harder when something like this happened.”

Still, the Tigers turned in another outstanding season, going 32-1. They finished with their 36th winning season in school history and came up a victory short of become the fourth Edwardsville team to finish with an undefeated season.

The Tigers finished unbeaten in their first three seasons from 1972-1975. They were 6-0 in their first season in '72-'73 and 10-0 in each of the next two seasons.

“They made it a special year for me and for each other,” Blade said. “They'll remember getting beat in this game, but more often, they're going to remember all of the memories they had in this run.”

Edwardsville now has 849 wins in its history, about half of them came from Blade. Blade, who was hired as the program's seventh head coach 15 years ago this month, is Edwardsville's winningest coach with 425 wins.

Blade, who coached Carrollton to two state titles in 2001 and 2002, picked up her 400th win as EHS coach on Dec. 8, when her team beat Belleville West 66-38 in the battle of unbeaten teams at Edwardsville.

The Tigers started their season in late November by winning the Springfield Southeast Thanksgiving Tournament. They also won the Oswego East Holiday Classic in December.

Edwardsville cruised to a Southwestern Conference championship with a 14-0 mark. The Tigers won all of their games by double digits.

EHS won its 14th straight regional title and its 23rd in school history by beating Belleville East 70-33 on Feb. 16 at Collinsville.

After beating Springfield in the Class 4A Normal Sectional semifinal game at Collinsville on Feb. 20, the Tigers defeated three top-10 teams in the state poll in their next three games en route to their second trip to the state championship game.

Edwardsville, which was ranked third in the state, beat second-ranked Rock Island 48-46 in the Normal Sectional championship game on Feb. 23. Then, it beat ninth-ranked Benet Academy in the super-sectional game at Illinois Wesleyan University on Feb. 27 to make its fifth trip to the state tournament and its first since 2012. The Tigers beat top-ranked Montini 37-35 in the state semifinals on March 3.

In the championship game, Edwardsville had a chance of becoming the 16th state championship team in the 40-year history of the state tournament to finish unbeaten. Instead, the Tigers became the 12th team and the first since 2011 to lose its first game of the season in the state championship contest.

Edwardsville got solid contributions from seniors Makenzie Silvey and Criste'on Waters and juniors Rachel Pranger, Kate Martin and Myriah Noodel-Haywood. All of them earned all-state honors.

In the last 15 years, the Tigers had 21 players being named on either the Associated Press or the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.

Silvey, who plans to play basketball at SIU Carbondale next year, was the Tigers' top scorer at 16 points per game. She scored in double figures in all but four games.

Pranger averaged 13.1 points and eight rebounds per game. She finished 11 points and 11 rebounds against Geneva in the title game.

Martin also averaged 13 points per game with a team-high 91 steals.

Waters, who will join Silvey at Carbondale next year, averaged eight points and five rebounds per game with a team-high 51 blocks. Noodel-Haywood averaged seven points per contest.

Besides Silvey and Waters, the Tigers will also lose Jasmine Bishop to graduation.

Edwardsville also got a strong effort from freshman reserve Quierra Love this season. She scored six points against Geneva.

“She gave us great minutes,” Blade said. “She gave us a little spark there, but that's what she's done all year. She guarded hard and she got some transition going for us and gave us a spark.”

The Tigers finished with their 10th season with 30 or more wins. They came up two wins short of tying the program record of 34 wins.

“They need to hold their head up,” Blade said. “They should be very proud of the effort and the season they put together.”