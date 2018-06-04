GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-star fever

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry CM's Kourtland Tyus fires up a 3-pointer on Wednesday at home vs. Highland. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Kate martin of the Tigers looks to get something going on offense against Alton on Friday at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Prev Next

Civic Memorial's Kaylee Eaton and Edwardsville's Kate Martin will get to play one more high school basketball game on Saturday.

The seniors were selected to participate in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-game game at Pontiac High School. Eaton and Martin will play for the Class 3A-4A South girls team. Their squad will play Class 3A-4A girls team at 2 p.m.

There will be four all-star games. The Class 1A-2A North-South girls contest is scheduled for noon, the Class 1A-2A North-South boys game will be played at 4 p.m., and the Class 3A-4A North-South boys contest will tip off at 6 p.m.

Charleston's Jeff Miller will coach the Class 3A-4A girls team.

Martin and Eaton enjoyed outstanding senior seasons. Both earned all-state honors by the IBCA and the Associated Press. Martin averaged 17 points per game and helped the Tigers place fourth in the Class 4A state tournament, while Eaton averaged 15 points per contest and helped CM win 28 games and a Mississippi Valley Conference championship.

The duo will continue their basketball careers in college. Martin will head to the University of Iowa and Eaton will play at Southwestern Illinois College.