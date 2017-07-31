GIRLS BASKETBALL: Alton head coaching job is open again

Before ever coaching a varsity game for the Alton Redbird girls basketball program, John Marston has resigned.

Marston was introduced as the new head coach of the program on May 16 at AHS, replacing Bobby Rickman who resigned after four seasons at the helm. The Redbirds were 3-23 in 2016-17 and 26-80 in Rickman’s four campaigns as the coach. His 15-13 mark in his first season of ‘13-14 is the only winning season for the AHS girls program in the past 30 years.

Alton director of athletics Jeff Alderman said by telephone today that he hopes to have a new coach in place by the next school board meeting on Aug. 15. Marston’s resignation was sudden after working with the girls team all summer.

“Coach (Marston) had to resign for personal reasons,” Alderman said. “It kind of caught us off guard and we were disappointed obviously because we felt really strongly about him and he had a good summer with our girls.

“In the interim we feel we’ve got a good plan going from here. We’ve got to respect coach’s reasons and move along and go from here.”

The position is posted on the Alton High website, www.altonschools.org, and can be found under employment opportunities. Alderman stated the position will be open for applications for a short time and District 11 wants to move quickly to fill it.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea and a plan on where we want to move and we’ll work on that after the posting period is over,” Alderman said. “(The posting period is) one to two weeks.”

Marston had come to AHS after coaching Murphysboro to 68 wins and a pair of trips to regional championship games in four seasons from 2012-16. Besides Murphysboro, Marston had also coached at Rantoul and LeRoy in Illinois and schools in Colorado and Oregon.

Counting Marston, the Redbirds have now had seven different head coaches since 2000.