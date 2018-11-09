GIRLS BASKETBALL: Back to the hardwood

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Lee Green returns for his third season as Marquette Catholic girls basketball coach this winter.

The Alton school will start its quest for its third straight winning season at 7:30 p.m. Monday, when it takes on the Triad Knights in a first-round game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

East Alton-Wood River also starts its season at Monday, as the Oilers play the Marissa Meteors at 6 p.m. in a first-round game of the Dupo Cat Classic.

Alton, Roxana and Granite City begin their seasons on Tuesday. Alton plays Calhoun in a first-round game of the Lady Redbird Tipoff Tourney at 7:30 p.m., Roxana takes on Dupo in an opening-round game of the Dupo tournament at 7:45 p.m. and Granite City plays a home game against Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m.

Civic Memorial starts its season at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 against Hillsboro in its first game of the Taylorville Tournament.

Out of the six area schools, only Marquette and Civic Memorial finished with winning seasons last winter.

Marquette opened its season with a first-round loss to Lebanon in the Columbia tournament before coming back to win 10 games in a row en route to its second straight winning season. The Explorers also shared the Prairie State Conference title with Nokomis.

Civic Memorial also finished with an outstanding season a year ago, going 28-3 and winning its second straight Mississippi Valley Conference title. The Eagles' season ended with a loss to East St. Louis in the Class 3A CM Regional finals.

Coach Brian Diskin and his Roxana girls basketball team start their season on Tuesday against Dupo at the Dupo Cat Classic.