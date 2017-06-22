GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blade named NHSCA Coach of the Year

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville coach Lori Blade talks with her players during a timeout in the third quarter against Rock Island in the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional championship game.

Lori Blade was named the National Coach of the Year in girls basketball by the National High School Coaches Association.

The longtime Edwardsville girls basketball coach beat out seven candidates for the award. They were Michael Fritch of Torrington, Ct., Dr. Anthony Pappas of Waterloo (Iowa) West, Aaron Losing of Crofton (Neb.), Terry Heisey of Hope Christian (N.M.), Brett Sanders of Newcastle (Okla.), Mark Senftner of Sully Buttes (S.D.) and Deb Murray of Niobrara County (Wyo.).

Blade is the Tigers' winningest coach with 425 wins. Since she took over the program in 2002, Edwardsville has won 14 regional titles, 12 sectional championships and qualified for the state tournament five times.

Last winter, the Tigers finished 32-1 and placed second at state after losing to Geneva 41-40 in the Class 4A state championship game at Illinois State University. They had five players earning all-state honors – seniors Makenzie Silvey and Criste'on Waters and juniors Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger and Myriah Noodel-Haywood.