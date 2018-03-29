GIRLS BASKETBALL: Brewing up a storm

× Expand Submitted photo Civic Memorial senior Alaira Tyus (second from the left) signs to play basketball at Simpson College on Tuesday. Tyus is flanked by her family.

After an outstanding career at Civic Memorial, Alaira Tyus will continue her basketball career at one of the top women's basketball programs in the NCAA Division III.

The CM senior announced on Tuesday that she will be playing basketball at Simpson College, located in Indianola, Iowa.

Tyus will join a Simpson program that finished 14-13 this winter after winning just nine the year before. The Storm have won 12 Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season and seven tournament championships and competed in 13 NCAA tournaments.

Simpson is coached by Brian Niemuth, who is also the school's athletics director.

Tyus played varsity for the Eagles all four years. This season, she averaged nine points per game and helped CM finish 28-3 and capture a Mississippi Valley Conference title. Tyus scored 958 career points.