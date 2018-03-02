GIRLS BASKETBALL: Broncos tame Tigers

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

NORMAL – The Edwardsville girls basketball team will get an opportunity to end its season with a victory on Saturday.

But it will not be in the championship game.

The Tigers fell to the Montini Broncos 37-30 in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday at Redbird Arena. They will play the Maine West Warriors in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

It will be the first time in the program history Edwardsville will play in the third-place game. The Tigers competed in the championship twice in 2012 and 2017, but lost both times.

Maine West, making its first state tournament appearance since 1993, lost 58-41 to defending champion Geneva in the other semifinal on Friday and will take a 31-2 record into Saturday's games with the Tigers. Geneva will play Montini in the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Edwardsville dropped to 30-1 with the loss to Montini. A year ago, the Tigers edged the Lombard school 37-35 in the state semifinals, advancing them to the championship game against Geneva, where they lost 41-40.

The Tigers, who were ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Class 4A regular season poll, advanced to the state final four for the second straight year, the first time in their 46-year history they have accomplished that feat.

Now, Edwardsville will look to give Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger, Myriah Noodel-Haywood, Rachel Vinyard, Sydney Kolnsberg and Lauren Taplin a nice sendoff on Saturday. The senior class helped the Tigers win 122 games with four regional championships, four sectional titles and two state tournament trips.

Martin was the lone Edwardsville player in double figures on Friday, scoring 13 points with two 3-pointers. She hit both of her treys in the second quarter.

But Martin's effort wasn't enough for the Tigers to stop the Broncos, who will be making their fifth state championship appearance at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Montini's frontcourt duo of Aaliyah Patty and Lindsey Jarosinski was the big difference in the victory. They combined to score 26 of the Broncos' points.

Patty, a 6-foot-3 forward, scored 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers. With the game tied at 7-7, she nailed a trey with 14 seconds left to give Montini the lead for good.

Jarosinski finished with 11 points, including 9 in the first half, and grabbed eight rebounds. She scored the first basket of the game with 13 seconds into the contest.

The Tigers got off to a good start, taking a 7-2 lead after getting baskets from Martin and Noodel-Haywood and a conventional 3-point play from Jaylen Townsend.

But Montini rallied with a 10-0 run that carried into the early part of the second quarter.

The Broncos, ranked No. 3 in the final state poll, led 21-15 at halftime and 30-23 after the third quarter. They led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Also for the Tigers, Townsend finished with nine points with a pair of treys and Pranger scored four points to move to within nine points of the team's all-time scoring mark of 1,806 points, set by Emmonnie Henderson.

Edwardsville made 27 percent (12 of 45) of its shots. The 30 points marked a season low.

The Tigers advanced to the final four by beating Mother McAuley 59-43 in the Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional on Monday. They edged Belleville East 41-40 in the Belleville East Regional championship game two weeks ago and knocked off Rock Island 48-44 in overtime in the Champaign Centennial Sectional finals on Thursday.

EHS finished with its second straight undefeated regular season and will finish with a 30-win season for the 11th time in school history, all of under coach Lori Blade.

The Tigers came into the state tournament as the only undefeated team. The last unbeaten team to win a state title was Quincy Notre Dame, when it finished 30-0 and won a Class 3A title in 2013.

Montini improved to 34-2. The Broncos advanced to the state semifinals after beating Bolingbrook 43-35 in the Lewis University Super-Sectional on Monday. They have won four state titles in program history.

× Lori Blade 3 2 18 Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's performance in the 37-30 loss to Montini in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday at Redbird Arena.