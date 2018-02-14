GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM cruises into regional finals

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

BETHALTO — The 5 Civic Memorial seniors will play their final game on their home court Thursday and that game will be for a regional championship.

The Eagles cruised past the Triad Knights 48-19 on Wednesday in the Class 3A CM Regional semifinals to punch their ticket into the title game. They will face East St. Louis at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bethalto. The Flyers knocked off Highland 48-39 in the late semifinal game at CM on Wednesday.

The Eagles — the No. 3 ranked team in Illinois in the latest Associated Press 3A state poll — improved to 28-2 with the win over Triad. The Knights bowed out of the playoffs at 9-16.

For Kaylee Eaton, Alaira Tyus, Tori Pfeifer, Hannah Schmidt and Monica Baker, Thursday will provide them a chance to go out in style in their final game on their home court. CM will be in search of its sixth straight regional crown.

East Side will provide a formidable obstacle. The Flyers are 15-10 after Wednesday’s win over Highland and have primarily played a schedule full of 4A schools as a part of the Southwestern Conference.

Against Triad it took the Eagles a little bit to get going, but once they did they cruised. The Knights took a 2-0 lead behind a bucket from Caleigh Miller to start the game.

CM head coach Jonathan Denney didn’t like the energy of the Eagles and went to the bench early. The move provided a spark and got things churning.

CM answered with a 12-0 scoring spree to go up 12-2 and never trailed again. Eaton and Alaira Tyus nailed 3-pointers over the spurt to highlight it.

The Eagles held Triad scoreless for 5 minutes after that initial basket. A free throw by Krista Cochran got it to 12-3, but the Knights went nearly 9 minutes between field goals.

CM kick started another 12-0 run on a 3-pointer by Alaira Tyus, led 23-3 at the close of the first quarter and 24-3 at the end of the series when Tyus hit a free throw at the 6:48 mark of the second quarter.

The turnovers mounted for Triad with 11 in the first quarter and 22 by the break as the Eagles took a commanding 33-9 lead into the locker room. For the game the Knights coughed it up 34 times.

CM kept rolling in the second half. It led 43-15 by the end of the third quarter and added an 11-0 scoring spree that spanned over 8 minutes in the third and fourth quarters. It began with another trey from Tyus.

There was plenty of production in the scorebook for the Eagles, as 9 players contributed to the offense. Eaton led the way with 17 points, while Alaira Tyus added 12 to be the only 2 to score in double figures. Other contributors were, Anna Hall with 5, Pfeifer and Schmidt with 3 each and Kourtland Tyus, Harper Buhs, Hannah Sontag and Jenna Christeson all with 2.

CM had 20 steals as a team, led by Monica Baker and Schmidt with 4 apiece. Hall led on the boards with 5. Buhs provided 2 blocks in the win also.

× Jonathan Denney 2-14-18 CM head coach Jonathan Denney discusses the 48-19 win over Triad on Wednesday in the 3A CM Regional semifinals and advancing to the regional championship.