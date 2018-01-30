GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM cruises past Waterloo on senior night

The Civic Memorial girls basketball team continues to dominate the competition in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The Eagles improved to 7-0 in league play with three games to go after routing the Waterloo Bulldogs 85-11 on Monday at CM. The Bethalto school also won its fourth straight game and improved to 24-2.

CM returns to action on Thursday with a road game against Triad. It also has Mascoutah and Jersey remaining on its regular season schedule.

The Eagles celebrated senior night on Monday. Kaylee Eaton, Alaira Tyus, Hannah Schmidt, Monica Baker and Tori Pfeifer make up the senior class and all of them contributed in the win over the Bulldogs.

Eaton finished with 14 points with four 3-pointers, Tyus had 11 points with three treys, Schmidt finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, Pfeifer added nine points and Baker hit a 3-pointer and had five assists.

Also for CM, freshman Tori Standefer had 14 points. The Eagles had a total of 11 players score and their 85 points marked a season high.

CM, which completed the season series sweep over Waterloo, stormed to a 50-5 halftime lead.

OTHER BASKETBALL SCORES

Marquette Catholic 54, Gibault 40

Father McGivney 47, First Baptist Academy 16

Staunton 48, EA-WR 36

Southwestern 48, Roxana 18

Triad 43, Granite City 13