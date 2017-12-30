GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM dominant in earning Jersey Tourney title

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

JERSEY — It’s a dominant quarter of basketball the Civic Memorial Eagles won’t soon forget and it helped them secure the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Christmas Tournament title in Jerseyville on Friday.

The Eagles (15-1) forced the Carrollton Hawks into 15 turnovers and contained them to one field goal in the third quarter on their way to a dominant 68-36 victory. It’s the second straight tournament crown in Jerseyville for CM and was capped by senior Kaylee Eaton winning the MVP award and Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus making the all-tournament team.

Alton’s Ivoree Lacey also made the all-tourney team. The Redbirds finished in fifth place in the tournament, beating Calhoun 51-44 in their final game in Jerseyville on Friday.

As for the Eagles, things started a little slow on Friday vs. the Hawks. Carrollton owned a 6-4 lead at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter after a basket from Claire Williams.

CM responded with a 9-0 run, kick started by a traditional 3-point play by Hall. The sophomore forward scored 7 of the points during the run and left the Eagles in front 13-6 with 2:45 to play.

The Hawks wouldn’t go away quietly though and when Hannah Krumwiede nailed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer Carrollton had cut CM’s lead to 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles found their mark from 3-point land in the second quarter. The Hawks were giving them the perimeter and they finally took advantage of it. After missing 7 treys in the first quarter, CM nailed 5 long range bombs in the second quarter.

Carrollton started the stanza strong. A 3-pointer from Grace Cox and a pair of free throws from Krumwiede allowed the Hawks to tie it at 17-17 at the 7:15 mark of the second quarter.

Eaton hit the first trey of the game for the Eagles at the 7:00 mark to make it 20-17 and they never trailed again.

Carrollton trimmed it to 22-21 on a field goal from Ava Uhles with 4:49 to play in the first half, but CM answered with a 7-0 spurt, highlighted by another Eaton 3-pointer, to make it 29-21.

Alaira Tyus’ 3-pointer with 1:10 to play gave the Eagles their first double digit lead at 37-25. Kourtland Tyus hit a trey with 50.2 seconds to go to send CM to the locker room with a 40-29 advantage.

The Eagles’ performance in the third quarter though was something to watch. They opened the frame with 13 straight points and smothered Carrollton defensively on every possession. It was a 16-0 scoring spree in all counting Kourtland Tyus’ trey at the end of the first half.

Freshman Tori Standefer started the third quarter with a 3-pointer and senior Hannah Schmidt finished the run with a basket in the paint at the 4:28 mark.

Williams finally scored for the Hawks at the 4:16 mark of the third. It was their only field goal in the frame. They were also 3-for-4 from the charity stripe in the third.

All-in-all, CM outscored Carrollton 23-5 in the third quarter and forced 15 turnovers and came out of the frame with a commanding 63-34 lead. For the game the Eagles made the Hawks cough it up a whopping 30 times.

Hall was a stalwart for CM in the game, finishing with a double double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, including 6 offensive boards.

She was one of 3 Eagles to score in double figures. Eaton chipped in with 12 points and Alaira Tyus scored 10 points. Other scorers for CM were Standefer and Kourtland Tyus with 8 points, Schmidt with 5, Tori Pfeifer with 4 and Jenna Christeson with 1 point.

Carrollton was led by Krumwiede with 15 points in the game.

In the tournament the Eagles outscored their opponents 295-110 in 4 games. That’s an average of 73.7 points per game on offense. CM will not return to Jerseyville next Christmas, instead it will be cast in the grueling State Farm Holiday Tournament in Bloomington in 2018.

The Eagles are now idle until 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they welcome Mascoutah to Bethalto for Mississippi Valley Conference action.

× Jonathan Denney 12-29-17 CM head coach Jonathan Denney discusses the stellar second-half play, especially the third quarter, for the Eagles in a 68-36 win over Carrollton in the Jersey Christmas Tournament on Friday. He also talks about Kaylee Eaton being named MVP and Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus making the all-tournament team.