GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM edges host Bulldogs, finishes third in Highland

HIGHLAND — The second meeting of the season between the Civic Memorial Eagles and Highland Bulldogs was a much closer contest, but the result was the same — a CM win.

After the Eagles blasted the Bulldogs 52-25 in a Mississippi Valley Conference affair on Dec. 20, the two rivals met again on Saturday in the third place game of the Highland Tournament. This time CM pulled out a hard fought 51-45 victory, earning third place in the rugged tourney.

With the win the Eagles — the No. 3 ranked team in the latest Class 3A state poll — improved to 21-2 and got back in the win column after a 39-36 loss to Breese Central on Wednesday. Highland is now 14-8 following the loss.

Kourtland Tyus and Kaylee Eaton were named to the all-tournament team for the third-place Eagles.

Saturday’s contest was a precursor to the second MVC showdown between the programs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at CM. That outcome could have a profound effect on the MVC standings.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 inside the conference, while the Eagles are atop the heap at 5-0. A win for CM would give them a 2-game cushion; a loss brings a tie atop the league.

On Saturday, Highland raced out of the gates to prove the Dec. 20 lopsided affair was an anomaly. It took an 8-1 advantage over the Eagles to start the game and led 10-4 at the close of the first quarter, forcing the Eagles into 5 first-quarter turnovers.

CM didn’t log its first field goal of the game until the 1:40 mark when Kourtland Tyus knocked down a 3-pointer to cut it to 8-4 at the time. The only other point for the Eagles in the frame was a free throw by Anna Hall.

Defense was key in the first frame, as the Bulldogs coughed it up 4 times and the 2 teams only had a combined 3 field goals. Everything else came from the free throw line.

CM head coach Jonathan Denney turned to his bench early. With Highland playing with tons of energy and effort, Denney sat 4 of 5 starters down and most notbaly inserted freshmen Harper Buhs and Hannah Sontag. The energy level of the Eagles went up immediately, especially on defense.

The starters returned for the start of the second quarter and produced a 6-0 run to knot the game at 10-10. Eaton, Alaira Tyus and Kourtland Tyus scored during the spurt.

A 3-pointer by Eaton at the 6:35 mark gave CM a 13-12 lead, its first since leading 1-0. Alaira Tyus’ trey at the 5:44 mark pushed it to 16-13 in favor of the Eagles.

Highland responded with its own 3-pointer from Rece Portell to tie at 16-16 and later knotted it at 18-18 on a pair of Portell free throws with 4:02 to play in the half.

CM got percolating from there. The Eagles strung together a 9-0 scoring spree to close the half and take a comfortable 27-18 lead into the locker room.

Sontag returned from the bench as a spark. The freshman produced 3 steals in the span of a minute, 2 of those possessions resulting in coast-to-coast layups.

The Eagles forced Highland into 10 turnovers in the second quarter. The Bulldogs had 18 for the game.

CM looked to hold onto the momentum in the second half as Hall started the third stanza with a basket to push the run to 11-0 and the lead to double figures at 29-18.

But the Bulldogs kept grinding. Treys from Portell and Emmy Nyquist kept them close and Portell’s second 3-pointer of the quarter with 3:12 to play cut the deficit to 5 at 34-29.

Alaira Tyus hit the backend of 2 free throws to make it 35-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Highland was never able to get closer than 5 points the rest of the way. Hall scored 7 points in the final frame, highlighted by a conventional 3-point play, while Alaira Tyus hit her third trey of the game to help seal it.

Alaira Tyus led a trio of Eagles in double digits with 12 points. Hall, 11, and Eaton, 10, joined her. Other scorers for CM were, Kourtland Tyus with 7, Tori Standefer and Sontag with 4 each, Hannah Schmidt with 2 and Tori Pfeifer with 1.

Highland’s Portell paced all scorers with 15 points, while Ellie Brown joined her in double figures with 11 points in the loss.

O’Fallon won the championship of the tournament with a 50-43 victory over Breese Central in the title tilt.

× Jonathan Denney 1-20-18 CM head coach Jonathan Denney discusses the hard fought 51-45 win over Highland for third place at the Highland Tournament Saturday.

× Alaira Tyus and Anna Hall 1-20-18 CM's Alaira Tyus and Anna Hall talk about the slow start for the Eagles in a hard fought win over rival Highland for third place in the Highland Tournament on Saturday and what they had to do to come back and earn the victory.