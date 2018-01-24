GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM gains two-game cushion on Highland in MVC with win

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles beat the Highland Bulldogs for the third time this season on Wednesday. They may not want to see them a fourth time.

The Eagles grinded out a 48-41 victory over Highland in Bethalto to build a 2-game cushion inside the Mississippi Valley Conference with 4 games to play. CM improved to 22-2 overall and 6-0 on the league slate with the win, while the Bulldogs dipped to 14-9 and 4-2 with the loss.

Wednesday marked the second time the Eagles had beaten Highland in 5 days. They also bested the Bulldogs 51-45 in the third-place game of the Highland Tournament on Saturday.

The second and third meetings of 2017-18 have proven that CM’s lopsided 52-25 win at Highland on Dec. 20 was an aberration.

The Eagles started strong Wednesday, racing out to an 8-0 lead, highlighted by a traditional 3-point play by Anna Hall and a trey by Alaira Tyus. They owned a 16-5 advantage with 2:06 to play before the Bulldogs started clawing back.

A 3-pointer by Megan Kronk and a traditional 3-point play by Rece Portell cut it to 16-11 with 44.9 seconds left in the opening quarter. That’s the way it stayed as the frame ended.

Highland sliced the deficit to 3 points twice in the second quarter, but trailed by 6 at 23-17 entering the break. CM forced the Bulldogs into 12 of their 18 turnovers in the game during the first half.

Highland kept hanging around as the second half resumed. It turned up the heat on defense in the third quarter and finally grabbed its first lead of the game at 26-25 at the 4:32 mark on a trey by Portell.

It was short lived as the Eagles produced an 8-0 spree behind a bucket by Kaylee Eaton and 3-pointers from Alaira Tyus and Tori Standefer to leapfrog back on top 33-26 at the 1:37 mark.

Portell nailed another 3-pointer with 31.5 seconds to go to whittle it to 33-29 entering the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs sliced it to 2 points on 3 occasions in the final frame, but could never get back over the hump. A 3-pointer by Emmy Nyquist with 3:04 cut it to 43-41, but Highland couldn’t get any closer.

CM got a couple of baskets from Hall and the front end of 2 free throws from Eaton to close out the game.

Hall finished with a game-high 18 points for the Eagles, who only had 4 players get on the scoreboard in the win. Eaton and Alaira Tyus joined Hall in double figures with 12 points apiece, while Standefer netted 6 points off of a pair of 3-pointers.

Portell paced the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Ellie Brown complemented her with 10 points.

CM returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Columbia, while Highland plays host to Triad at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a MVC affair.

The Class 3A postseason schedule releases on Feb. 2 on www.ihsa.com. The Eagles and Bulldogs are cast in Sub-Sectional B of the Carbondale Sectional with CM playing host to a regional and Freeburg welcoming the other. Seedings will be released on Feb. 1 and tell whether or not the rivals will be cast in the same regional and meet for a fourth time.

× Jonathan Denney 1-24-18 CM head coach Jonathan Denney discusses the 48-41 win over Highland on Wednesday and the difficulty of beating them for a third time this season.

× Mike Arbuthnot 1-24-18 Highland head coach Mike Arbuthnot talks about the Bulldogs strong efforts, especially on defense, during a 48-41 loss at CM on Wednesday.