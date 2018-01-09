GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM gets by Teutopolis at home

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles played with high energy out of the gates on Monday and carried it to a victory over the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes.

CM raced out to an 8-0 lead to start the game and forced Teutopolis into 11 of its 27 turnovers in the first quarter on the way to an impressive 55-42 win at home.

The Eagles, ranked fourth in the latest AP Class 3A state poll, improved to 17-1 with the triumph. The Wooden Shoes, No. 3 in the AP 2A rankings, slipped to 19-2 with the loss. It was the second straight loss for Teutopolis, which lost 48-47 to Breese Central on Saturday. CM has now won 7 games in a row with Monday’s victory.

Senior Alaira Tyus nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game for the Eagles and then after an Anna Hall basket, they were up 8-0 at the 6:24 mark.

CM grew its lead to double figures at 18-8 with 57 seconds to go in the opening stanza on a bucket by Hannah Schmidt, but a score by Teutopolis’ Macy Michels cut it to 18-10 at the quarter’s end.

The Eagles pieced together a 7-0 spree to open the second quarter. Schmidt and Kaylee Eaton each hit a pair of free throws and Alaira Tyus buried her third trey of the game to push it to 25-10 at the 6:14 mark. The tenacious pressure defense forced the Wooden Shoes into 14 turnovers at the point of the game, too.

Teutopolis answered with 6 straight points to whittle it to 25-16 with 3:55 to play, but CM outscored the Wood Shoes 7-2 the rest of the first half to take a 32-18 lead into the break. Eaton scored the final 7 points for the Eagles with a 3-pointer, a pair of free throws and 2-point field goal.

The Wooden Shoes found their stride in the third quarter. Over the initial 6 minutes of the frame they outscored CM 9-2 to chip away at the lead and drop it to 34-27.

The Eagles responded strong though. Kourtland Tyus sank a basket, while Eaton and Monica Baker each drained 3-pointers over the final 1:41 of the third to balloon the advantage back to 15 points at 42-27 entering the final frame.

Teutopolis worked the deficit back below 10 points twice in the fourth quarter at 48-40 at the 3:55 mark and again at 50-42 with 50.3 seconds to go, but couldn’t get closer.

Schmidt had some big rebounds down the stretch and despite only going 7-of-13 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, CM was able to hit 5-of-8 in the final minute to secure the win.

Eaton led the Eagles with 20 points and tied Schmidt with 7 rebounds to guide the team. Alaira Tyus joined Eaton in double figures with 11 points, while Hall chipped in with 8 points, Schmidt and Baker each netted 5 and Tori Pfeifer, Tori Standefer and Kourtland Tyus all scored 2 points. Standefer led CM with 7 steals in the victory.

After the game, head coach Jonathan Denney raved about the energy and effort of Schmidt, Baker and Pfeifer off the bench and the spark they provided in the win.

The Wooden Shoes were paced by a couple of double-digit scorers with Sadie Buecker netting 13 points and Michels scoring 11.

Monday kick started a big week for the Eagles, who go to McCluer North at 4 p.m. Tuesday, play host to Highland at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and start the Highland Tournament against Wesclin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

× Jonathan Denney 1-8-18 CM head coach Jonathan Denney talks about the high energy play and tenacious defense of the Eagles on Monday in a 55-42 win over Teutopolis at home.

× Kaylee Eaton 1-8-18 CM's Kaylee Eaton discusses getting up for big opponents like the Eagles did in a 55-42 win over visiting Teutopolis on Monday and the high energy they started with in the victory.

× Hannah Schmidt 1-8-18 Hannah Schmidt of the Eagles discusses being a spark of the bench along with senior teammates Tori Pfeifer and Monica Baker and their roles in a 55-42 win over Teutopolis on Monday.