GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM gets to 20 wins with victory over Nashville

HIGHLAND — For the sixth straight season the Civic Memorial Eagles have reached the 20-win mark.

They did it on Monday by beating Nashville 49-34 in the quarterfinals of the Highland Tournament. CM improved to 20-1 on the season with the win, while the Hornets dipped to 16-5.

It sets up a showdown with Breese Central in the semifinals for the Eagles at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Cougars bested Okawville 51-26 in the late game at Highland on Monday. Central improved to 18-2 with the win.

CM didn’t have an easy go of it to reach the 20-win plateau on Monday. First they had to wait out a 3-overtime game between Triad and Carlyle in a consolation game, pushing the start time back nearly 40 minutes. Carlyle pulled out a 45-42 win. Then it was time to face a gritty Nashville defense designed to force a low scoring game.

The Hornets sagged down on defense, giving up the 3-pointer, but the Eagles couldn’t take advantage very well early. They were only 1-of-6 from beyond the arc in the first quarter and only 5-of-20 in the game.

But it was Kaylee Eaton’s first of 4 treys in the game that staked CM to an 8-2 lead at the 4:58 mark of the opening quarter. The Hornets clawed back though, grabbing a 10-8 edge with an 8-0 run. Karly Stanowski had a traditional 3-point play and Sophie Heck knocked down a trey to highlight the series.

A bucket by Tori Pfeifer knotted it at 10-10 at the 2:24 mark and CM was able to forge in front 14-11 by the end of the first frame behind a couple of Eaton field goals.

The Eagles extended it to 18-11 to open the second with a pair of free throws by Anna Hall and another Eaton score.

Nashville was as close as 20-17 with 1:34 to play, but CM closed the first half with a 7-1 run to take a 27-18 lead into the break. Kourtland Tyus had a traditional 3-point play while Hall and Eaton added field goals. Eaton finished the first half with 13 on her way to a game-high 24 points. She was the only player on either squad to score in double figures on the night.

The Eagles finally ballooned their lead to double figures in the third quarter with a 9-0 scoring spree that lasted over 2 minutes. Eaton started it with a pair of free throws and also hit a 3-pointer over the run. Alaira Tyus and Hall added buckets during the series. It left CM ahead 39-24 with 40.3 seconds to play in the third.

Two free throws by Stanowski cut the deficit to 39-26 at the close of the period.

The Hornets were a perfect 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter, but never hit a field goal over the final 8 minutes. They dwindled it to 44-34 with 2:26 to play, but a pair of free throws by Hall and a 3-pointer by Alaira Tyus closed out the game and created the final outcome.

The stingy defense of the Eagles forced Nashville into 20 turnovers in the game, while they only coughed it up 8 times.

Besides Eaton, CM got its scoring from Hall with 8 points, Alaira Tyus with 7, Kourtland Tyus with 6 and Pfeifer and Tori Standefer with 2 apiece. Hall had a team-high 6 steals, while Kourtland Tyus paced the offense with 5 assists and Alaira Tyus led on the boards with 6 rebounds.

Stanowski guided the Nashville offense with 9 points.

The other semifinal games will be decided on Tuesday as O’Fallon and Mater Dei square off at 7 p.m. and Teutopolis and host Highland meet at 8:30 p.m. in quarterfinal contests.

× Jonathan Denney 1-15-18 CM head coach Jonathan Denney discusses the gritty defense of Nashville in the 49-34 win on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Highland Tournament.