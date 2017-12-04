GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM goes to 7-0 with win over Triad

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

BETHALTO – Even though it lost its all-time leading scorer, Allie Troeckler, to graduation, the Civic Memorial girls basketball team still hasn't lost a beat.

The Eagles are picking up right where they left off from last year's team that finished 31-3. They improved to 7-0 with a 52-23 win over the Triad Knights in their home opener.

After seven games, CM has defeated its opponents by an average margin of 38.5 points per contest. The Bethalto school has won by double digits in every game.

Now, the Eagles will look to remain undefeated on Thursday, when they travel to Breese to take on Mater Dei in a non-Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

CM improved to 2-0 in conference play with Monday's win. The Eagles cruised past Waterloo 76-23 in their league opener on Thursday. They finished in a share of the conference title with Highland at 9-1 last winter.

In the rematch of last year's Class 3A Roxana Regional championship game, CM stormed to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Eagles led 29-15 at halftime and held the Knights to just eight points in the second half

Senior Kaylee Eaton remains the Eagles' leading scorer after finishing with 13 points against Triad. She's now averaging 17.4 points per game. Last year, she finished behind Troeckler on the team in scoring at 13 points per contest.first

Sophomore Kourtland Tyus finished with 11 points and she's the team's second-leading scorer at 11 points per game. She hit a 3-pointer to start off the 7-0 run for the Eagles.

Also for CM, freshman Tori Standefer and senior Tori Pfeifer each had eight points. Standefer, who led the Trimpe eighth-grade girls basketball team to a second-place finish at the IESA Class 8-4A state tournament, scored a pair of conventional 3-point plays in the fourth quarter.

Pfeifer, one of five seniors on this year's team, scored all of her points in the first half.

Last year, the Eagles stormed to a 16-0 start en route to their first 30-win season in four years. Civic Memorial lost to Rochester in the Class 3A University of Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional.

Troeckler, who was in attendance in Monday's game, was the team's top scorer at 23.4 points per game and finished with a program record 2,677 points. She is now playing at SIUE.

The Eagles began this season with a championship in the Taylorville Tournament, going 5-0, including a 44-17 victory over Rochester in the title game.

CM returns eight players from last year's team, including Eaton, Pfeifer and sisters Kourtland and Alaina Tyus.

Triad dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Krista Cochran and Molly Suess each scored six points to lead the Troy school, which returns to action on Saturday with a home game against Collinsville.

× Kaylee Eaton 12 4 17 Civic Memorial senior Kaylee Eaton discusses her team's 52-23 win over Triad in its home opener on Monday. Eaton finished with a game-high 13 points.

× Kourtland Tyus 12 4 17 Civic Memorial sophomore Kourtland Tyus discusses her team's performance against Triad on Monday. Tyus scored 11 points to help the Eagles win 52-23 to improve to 7-0.