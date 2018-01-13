GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM kicks off Highland Tourney in dominant fashion

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

HIGHLAND — A new tournament, same results for the Civic Memorial Eagles — a win.

CM started its path to a sixth straight tournament crown on Saturday morning with a 62-16 rout over the Wesclin Warriors in Highland.

The Eagles won titles in Salem, Jerseyville and Carrollton last season and already have tournament championships in Taylorville and Jerseyville this year. The move to Highland for a mid-January tournament marks the first time CM has been away from the Carrollton Invite since prior to head coach Jonathan Denney’s 12-year tenure with the Eagles.

With the win Saturday, CM is now 19-1 on the season, while Wesclin sank to 6-16.

The Eagles wasted little time flexing their muscles in their new tournament venue, charging out to a 16-0 lead to start the game. Seniors Alaira Tyus and Kaylee Eaton each hit 3-pointers over the run to highlight it. Tori Pfeifer capped the spree, coming off the bench and scoring at the 2:28 mark.

Jenna Haselhorst of the Warriors responded with a pair of 3-pointers to draw the deficit to 16-6, but then CM forged on another huge run.

The Eagles closed the first quarter on a 9-0 spurt to lead 25-6 and ballooned it to another 16-0 run to go up comfortably 32-6 by the 6:44 mark of the second quarter.

The defense was stifling by CM, forcing Wesclin into 13 first half turnovers and 22 for the game. The Eagles led 43-13 at halftime and kept rolling in the second half. They limited the Warriors to just 3 points the entire second half.

Eaton and Hannah Schmidt scored a couple of baskets late in the second quarter, which kick started a 19-0 marathon run that spanned over 9 minutes and 30 seconds and into the final minute of the third quarter.

CM lead 58-14 by the end of the third quarter and outscored Wesclin 19-3 in the second half with a running clock going once the Eagles nabbed a 40-point lead on a score by Eaton at the 4:24 mark of the third.

Altogether 9 CM players scored in the contest, led by Eaton’s 22 points. Kourtland Tyus joined Eaton in double figures with 13 points, while Pfeifer scored 7, Alaira Tyus had 6, Tori Standifer and Anna Hall each had 4, Schmidt netted 3, Mackenzie Cato had 2 and Ashlyn Emerick scored 1 point.

The Warriors were paced by Haselhorst’s 9 points, which provided all of their scoring in the first half.

CM returns to action in Highland at 7 p.m. Monday vs. the winner between Nashville and Salem on Saturday afternoon.

× Jonathan Denney 1-13-18 CM head coach Jonathan Denney discusses the 62-16 victory over Wesclin to open the Highland Tournament on Saturday and the challenges of preparing his team for a morning game in a tournament.