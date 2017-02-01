GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CM moves up to No. 4 in state poll

The Civic Memorial girls' basketball team brought home another tournament championship trophy on Saturday.

The Eagles won the Carrollton Tournament championship after beating Lebanon in the title game, their third tournament title of the season. The Bethalto school also won championships at Jersey and Salem.

With the tournament victory at Carrollton, the Eagles moved up a spot to No. 4 in this week's Associated Press Class 3A state poll. CM spent the last three weeks at No. 5.

Chicago Marshall, Morton and Highland make up the top three in the poll. Highland handed the Eagles their first loss of the season on Jan. 7, just days after CM earned its first No. 1 ranking in school history.

The Eagles are 23-2 with four regular season games remaining. They will play Triad at home on Thursday and play Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday in the QND Shootout.

Edwardsville is ranked No. 3 for the third straight week in the Class 4A state poll. The Tigers improved to 23-0 after beating Granite City on Tuesday and will play a home game against East St. Louis on Thursday.

Edwardsville also earned one first-place vote.

Montini and Rock Island make up the top two in the Class 4A state rankings.

Despite the loss to CM, Lebanon remains at No. 1 in the Class 1A state poll. The Greyhounds are 23-1.