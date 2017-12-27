GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM powers past host Panthers

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

JERSEYVILLE — The Civic Memorial Eagles started strong and finished strong to pick up a lopsided 62-35 win over the host Jersey Panthers at the Jersey Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.

With the victory CM improved to 12-1 on the season, while the Panthers dipped to 9-4 with the loss.

Both teams continue with pool play games on Thursday before the finals day on Friday. The Eagles play Brussels at 1:30 p.m. and Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Jersey meets Brussels at 7:30 p.m. tonight before battling Calhoun at 3 p.m. Thursday. The championship game between the two pool winners is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

On Wednesday CM raced out to a 10-0 lead against the Panthers, spurred by 6 points from senior Kaylee Eaton. Jersey didn’t fold though, cutting it to 15-8 by the end of the first quarter with all 8 points coming from sophomore Abby Manns.

The Eagles struggled a little bit as sophomore Anna Hall and senior Alaira Tyus found themselves on the bench each with 2 fouls for the first portion of the second quarter.

Jersey cut it to 17-12 with 6:47 to go in the first half on a bucket by freshman Clare Breden. Another score from Breden had the Panthers within 19-14 with 6:16 to play, but that proved as close as they would get.

Hall and Alaira Tyus returned midway through the second quarter, giving the Eagles a distinct size advantage over Jersey and poured in the last 8 points of the half for CM. They each produced traditional 3-point plays for the Eagles down the stretch.

A 3-pointer by Brooke Tuttle as time expired on the first half allowed Jersey to keep the deficit in single digits at 29-20 entering the locker rooms.

Another trey by Breden to open the second half pulled the Panthers within 29-23, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way.

CM went to its bench and put freshmen Harper Buhs and Hannah Sontag on the floor and they provided an energized spark for the Eagles. The pair of freshmen stayed on the floor for several minutes, hustling after loose balls and playing hard defense.

By the end of the third quarter CM found itself up comfortably at 43-27. Alaira Tyus hit the first 3-pointer of the game for the Eagles with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter.

CM continued to dominate in the fourth quarter. After netting 6 of her team-high 8 points in the first half for the Eagles, Eaton came alive in the final frame. She dumped in 9 points in the fourth to give her a game-high 17 points in the game, including sinking a pair of treys over the final 8 minutes.

Hall joined Eaton in double figures for CM with 15 points, while Kourtland Tyus scored 9, Alaira Tyus, Tori Standefer and Hannah Schmidt each had 6 and Ashlyn Emerick netted 1 point for the Eagles.

Jersey was led by 12 from Manns and 10 from Breden in the loss.

After leading just 29-20 the half, CM outscored the Panthers 33-15 in the second half.

This marks the last year the Eagles will play in the Jersey Christmas Tournament. They will be cast in the State Farm Tournament in Bloomington next season. The Eagles are the defending champions in Jerseyville.

× Jonathan Denney 12-27-17 Civic Memorial head coach Jonathan Denney discusses the Eagles 62-35 win over host Jersey to open pool play in the Jersey Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.

× Kevin Strebel 12-27-17 Jersey head coach discusses the matchup issues with playing the CM Eagles on Wednesday in pool play of the Jersey Christmas Tournament. CM beat the Panthers 62-35.