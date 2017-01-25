GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CM remains at No. 5 in state poll

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Monica Baker (right) and the Civic Memorial Eagles girls' basketball team are ranked fifth in the Class 3A state poll for the third straight week.

The Civic Memorial Eagles remain at No. 5 in the Associated Press Illinois Class 3A girls' basketball poll.

The Eagles are fifth for the third straight week after being No. 1 in the Jan. 3 poll, making it the first time in program history CM was on top of the rankings.

CM went 2-1 last week, losing to Washington (Mo.) in the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout at Alton High School on Jan. 16, defeating Columbia on Jan. 19 and beating Carrollton in the first round of the Carrollton Tournament on Jan. 21.

The Eagles will take a 20-2 record into their semifinal game with Calhoun on Thursday. They added another win on Tuesday, cruising past Granite City 58-24 in the quarterfinals.

Highland, which handed CM its first loss of the season on Jan. 6, moved up a spot to No. 3 in the poll and has one first-place vote.

The Edwardsville Tigers remain at No. 3 in the Class 4A rankings after getting wins over Whitney Young and St. Joseph's Academy last week.

Edwardsville, which is 21-0 after beating Belleville East on Tuesday, is ranked third for the second straight week.

Lebanon is ranked first at Class 1A. It will take a 21-0 record into tonight's game with Greenfield-Northwestern in the Carrollton Tournament quarterfinals.