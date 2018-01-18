GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM suffers tough loss to Breese Central in Highland semis

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

HIGHLAND — The Civic Memorial Eagles offered up a late drive in Wednesday's Highland Tournament semifinal game against the Breese Central Cougars, but it was not enough.

The Cougars, who led 24-16 at the half, rode out the rest of the game to secure a 39-36 victory and punch their ticket to the championship game.

Central now awaits the winner of the O'Fallon-Highland game today at 8 p.m. They extended their record to 18-2, while the Eagles dropped to 20-2 and will face the loser of the O'Fallon-Highland game for third place. The third-place game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, while the title tilt will follow at 2:30 p.m.

The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for CM, while the Cougars have now won 7 straight.

The Eagles started sluggish Wednesday, falling behind by as much as 6 points to Central in the first quarter while compiling 11 fouls. They trailed 9-5 at the end of the first frame and were looking at a 24-16 deficit entering the half.

However, CM got things together during the halftime break and came back charging with sophomore Ana Hall leading the way.

Hall scored 8 points to start the second half, tallying a layup off a Kourtland Tyus pass, then a putback basket and a couple of jump shots, dwindling the deficit to 23-22.

A short while later, CM's Kaylee Eaton hit a 3-pointer to keep the Eagles within one at 26-25.

Central's Faye Meissner quickly extended the lead though, spinning off a CM defender for a jumper, and later sinking a 3-point shot to put the Cougars ahead 33-27.

In the final frame, the desperate Eagles started putting a great deal of pressure on the Cougars, starting with Kourtland Tyus and Hall rushing down court on a 2-on-1 for a give-and-go layup for Hall. She was fouled on the play and completed the conventional 3-point play.

Overall, Hall went 3-for-4 from the foul line, all coming in the fourth quarter.

Hall added another field goal shortly after to draw the Eagles to within 4 points at 35-31.

CM also turned up the volume on their defence in the final quarter, only allowing the Cougars to score 4 points. In one instance, Central moved the ball around the perimeter for a full minute, trying to penetrate, only to have the ball picked off by Tori Standefer, who called a time out with her team down 35-32.

On the ensuing play after the time out, Hall continued her dominance by driving through the paint and scoring 2 more to pull the Eagles within a point at 35-34.

The Cougars responded with a score, but Kourtland Tyus answered launching a court-length pass to a rushing Standefer, who scored on a layup to slice the deficit back to 37-36.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, that was the end of their run, as Central closed it out at the charity stripe. The Eagles were handed only their second loss of the season, the other being a 55-43 loss to St. Joseph's Academy on the road on Dec. 16.

Hall led CM with 15 points in the game, while Alaira Tyus added 6, Standefer, Hannah Schmidt and Kourtland Tyus all chipped in with 4 and Eaton, plagued with foul trouble throughout the game, scored 3 points.

× Jonathan Denney 1-17-18 CM head coach Jonathan Denney talks about the tough 39-36 loss to Breese Central on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Highland Tournament. He also talks about the passing of longtime friend Tim Nelson, who passed on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer, while sporting a "Nelly Strong" hoodie.