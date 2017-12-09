GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM tops QND, remains undefeated

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

BETHALTO — The No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A kept its undefeated record intact on Saturday afternoon.

The Civic Memorial Eagles welcomed Quincy Notre Dame to Bethalto on Saturday and picked up a 68-46 victory. The Eagles moved to 9-0 with the win and haven’t missed a beat since earning the top spot in 3A in this week’s Associated Press state poll. QND dipped to 2-4 and lost their fourth straight.

CM head coach Jonathan Denney admitted after the game he has used the Raiders as a template in building his program in Bethalto. QND owns 3 state titles — 2 in 2A and 1 in 3A — under head coach Eric Orne and also has a second, third and fourth place finish during his tenure. The current 4-game losing streak is the biggest skid under Orne’s watch.

A tenacious pressure defense was the Raiders’ m.o. for success during their state supremacy. They won 3 straight state crowns between 2011-13 and went to 4 consecutive state tournaments from 2010-14.

The Eagles like to turn up the heat on defense, too and they did just that on Saturday, forcing QND into 27 turnovers on their way to victory. That stifling defense, coupled with a pair of 17-0 runs and 10 made 3-pointers in the contest were a strong recipe for success.

Trailing 10-9 with 3:54 to play in the first quarter after the Raiders’ Molly Penn scored, CM turned it on. The Eagles sprinted on their first 17-0 scoring spree that carried over into the second quarter. They led 21-10 at the close of the opening frame and 26-10 at the end of the run.

The run began on a 3-pointer by Kourtland Tyus and also included a trey from Tori Standefer and a pair of them from Alaira Tyus along the way.

QND got within 10 points at 32-24 with 2:00 to play before the half, but a basket by CM’s Kaylee Eaton sent the Eagles to the locker room with a 34-24 advantage. The Raiders outscored CM 14-13 in the second quarter, but turnovers plagued them as they coughed it up 15 times in the first half.

The Eagles ballooned it to 41-26 at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter off of a 7-0 run. A couple buckets by Eaton and a 3-pointer by Alaira Tyus comprised the series.

QND grabbed a little momentum, piecing together a 9-2 spurt to cut it 45-37, capped by Erika Eaton’s 3-pointer with 27.2 seconds left in the quarter.

A free throw by Tori Pfeifer and a short jumper by Anna Hall has time expired on the frame allowed CM to extend its lead to 48-37 going into the final 8 minutes.

It was the Eagles’ second 17-0 run of the game that put it away in the fourth quarter. Alaira Tyus scored at the 6:14 mark to make it 53-41 and CM kept scoring until there was 1:27 left on the clock. It led comfortably at 68-41 when the series closed.

Six different Eagles contributed to the run, which included going 7-of-8 from the free throw line after they had only gone 5-of-13 from the charity stripe over the first 3 quarters.

Eaton led CM in scoring on the day with 23 points, while Alaira Tyus joined her in double figures with 16 points. There were 8 different Eagles to score in all in the game. Kourtland Tyus finished with 8, Standefer netted 7, Monica Baker and Hall chipped in with 6 and Pfeifer and Harper Buhs each had 1 point.

Standefer led CM with 5 steals in the game, while Hall had a team-best 6 rebounds, Alaira Tyus contributed 5 blocks and Kourtland Tyus had a team-high 7 assists.

The Raiders had a pair of players in double figures, led by Erika Eaton with 15 and joined by Hummert with 13.

The Eagles will look to keep their undefeated start rolling at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Collinsville. They also travel to St. Joseph’s Academy at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 to round out the week.

× Jonathan Denney 12-9-17 CM head coach Jonathan Denney discusses beating a good program in Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday in Bethalto and being the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Class 3A.

× Kaylee Eaton 12-9-17 CM senior Kaylee Eaton discusses her 23-point performance in a 68-46 win over Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday and the quick start to the season for the Class 3A No. 1 ranked Eagles.