GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coming up empty

NORMAL – The Edwardsville Tigers were two minutes away from ending their season with a victory on Saturday when they faced the Maine West Warriors in the Class 4A third-place game at Redbird Arena.

But the school from Des Plaines had other ideas.

Maine West, making its first state tournament appearance in 25 years, came from behind to beat the Tigers 45-41 to finish third for the third time in program history.

Edwardsville ended its season at 30-2. The Tigers lost back-to-back games at the state tournament after winning their first 30 games.

Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger, Myriah Haywood played their final high school basketball games at EHS. Martin scored 13 points, all in the first half, to lead the Tigers. She scored 13 in the 37-30 loss to Montini in the state semifinals on Friday.

Pranger finished with eight points and came up one point short of tying the school record for most points in a season with 1,806 points set by Emmonnie Henderson. She had a chance to break the record when she was at the free throw line with 10 seconds left, but she missed both free throw attempts.

Haywood also scored eight points.

The other seniors on the team are Rachel Vinyard, Lauren Taplin and Sydney Kolnsberg. The senior class helped the Tigers win 122 games.

Despite the loss to Maine West, Edwardsville returns home with its third state trophy in program history. The Tigers finished second in 2012 and 2017.

Maine West ended its season at 32-2. The Warriors advanced to the third-place game after losing to Geneva 58-41 in the other state semifinal on Friday.

Maine West clinched its first state tournament berth since 1993 after beating Lake Zurich 52-42 in the Hersey Super-Sectional on Feb. 26. From the early 1980s to the early 1990s, the Warriors were a state powerhouse, placing at state five times, including a state championship in 1988. The 1988 championship team was honored at halftime.

Edwardsville advanced to state by beating Mother McAuley in the Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional, making it the first time in school history the Tigers made back-to-back trips to Redbird Arena.

Like Friday against Montini, the Tigers got off to a good start, taking a 4-0 lead after getting a free throw from Pranger and a 3-pointer from Martin.

But Maine West rallied to take a 14-12 lead after the first quarter.

Martin's basket with 5:36 left in the second gave the Tigers a 15-14 lead before the Warriors went on a 10-3 run to take a 24-17 lead. Maine West led 27-24 at halftime.

Sophomore Quierra Love gave the Tigers a 35-34 lead after the third quarter after making a steal and scoring a layup as time expired. She finished with eight points.

Junior Jaylen Townsend, who scored 9 points against Montini, hit a jumper with 2:38 left in the fourth to give Edwardsville a 41-40 lead.

But the Warriors came back with a 5-0 run to win the game. Alisa Fallon scored a layup with 2:17 to go to give Maine West a 42-41 lead, followed by a jumper by Angela Dugalic with 1:41 left and a free throw by Fallon with 24 seconds remaining.

Rachel Kent scored 18 points, including 12 in the first half, and Dugalic had 13 to lead Maine West.

There were 13 lead changes and six ties in the contest.

Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's 45-41 loss to Maine West in the third-place game of the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday at Redbird Arena.