GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dancin' in Dupo

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The East Alton-Wood River girls basketball team poses with its Dupo Cat Classic tournament championship on Saturday.

East Alton-Wood River's girls basketball team couldn't have asked for a better start in its 2018-19 season.

The Oilers captured the Dupo Cat Classic tournament title after beating the Father McGivney Griffins 37-27 in the championship game on Saturday. EA-WR finished 3-0 in the tournament.

With a 3-0 mark, the Oilers are off to their best start since the 2004-2005 season, when they won their first three games en route to a 21-6 record.

EA-WR also won its first tournament title since 2003, when it captured a Class A regional tournament crown.

The Oilers beat Marissa 35-30 in a first-round game on Wednesday, then cruised past Gibault 59-29 in the semifinals on Friday. On Saturday, EA-WR denied Father McGivney its second straight Dupo tourament crown.

Junior Kayla Brantley was the Oilers' leading scorer in the tournament with 40 points in three games, including 15 against Father McGivney in the title game. She nailed three 3-pointers against the Griffins and seven for the tournament.

Brantley, juniors LeighAnn Nottke, Taylor Parmentier, Aubrey Robinson, sophomore Jayden Ulrich and seniors Caitlin LeMond and Fiona Hamiti are among the returning players from last year's team that won seven games last year. The Oilers won a consolation title at Dupo a year ago.

EA-WR will travel to Marquette Catholic to take on the Explorers at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Prairie State Conference opener for both teams. The Oilers will play Father McGivney again on Jan. 7 in a conference home game.