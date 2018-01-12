GIRLS BASKETBALL: E’ville rolls over Alton at home

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers and Alton Redbirds got a chance to showcase their talents on a Friday night at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

The girls kick started a doubleheader prior to the boys game in Edwardsville on Friday, unfortunately it didn’t go too well for the Redbirds. The Tigers rolled to an 80-22 victory to improve to 18-0 overall and 8-0 in the Southwestern Conference. Alton dipped to 6-11 and 2-7 with the loss.

It was the 87th straight win inside Lucco-Jackson Gym for EHS, the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Class 4A.

The Birds kept it close early, tying the game at 2-2 on bucket from Laila McNeal at the 6:38 mark of the first quarter and trailed just 12-6 with 2:56 to go in the frame on a pair of scores by Ivoree Lacey. The Tigers took it from there though.

A basket by Edwardsville’s Quierra Love with 50 seconds to go in the opening quarter started a 6-0 spurt to close the stanza with an 18-6 advantage. That series transformed into a monster 21-1 run that lasted until the 2:07 mark of the second quarter.

Love had 6 points and Jaylen Townsend scored 5 points over the run, as the entire EHS offense contributed on Friday. All 5 starters for the Tigers scored in double figures.

Alton only netted 3 points in the second quarter and didn’t get its first field goal until the 1:19 mark on a score by Raya Tally.

Edwardsville had the game well in hand by halftime, owning a 39-9 lead and forcing the Redbirds into 18 first-half turnovers with its pressure defense. Alton coughed it up 30 times overall in the game.

AHS had its most productive quarter in the third, scoring 11 points, but was still outscored 18-11 in the frame to fall behind 57-20 entering the fourth.

When Edwardsville’s Morgan Hulme hit the front end of 2 free throws with under a minute to play in the third it ignited another big run for the Tigers. This time it was a 24-0 scoring spree which spanned just over 8 minutes and left EHS ahead 80-20 with 47.8 seconds left in the game.

Alton only scored 2 points in the fourth quarter on a basket by Danita Smith with 28 seconds remaining.

Edwardsville’s Myriah Noodel-Haywood led a balanced attack with 16 points that saw 10 different Tigers score. The other 4 starters joined Noodel-Haywood in double figures as Love scored 14, Townsend and Kate Martin each had 13 and Rachel Pranger netted 12. The remainder of the scorers rounded out with Hulme and Lauren Taplin each scoring 3 and Rachel Vinyard, Sydney Kolnsberg and Katelynne Roberts all netting 2 points.

The Redbirds were led by Germayia Wallace off the bench with 5 points. Lacey and McNeal each scored 4 points, while A’llurah Bowens, Raya Tally, Deija Carter and Danita Smith all had 2 to round out the scoring for AHS.

EHS is now idle until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when it squares off with St. Joseph’s Academy in a big showdown on the road. It’s the lone game of the week for the Tigers.

Alton will prepare for a pair of home SWC contests with Granite City at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

× Lori Blade 1-12-18 Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade talks about the 80-22 win over Alton in SWC action on Friday and the balanced scoring attack along with the tough defense the Tigers played in the win.

× Tammy Talbert 1-12-18 Alton head coach Tammy Talbert talked about the rough 80-22 loss at Edwardsville on Friday and the challenge of keeping the team focused and together as the score became more out of reach.