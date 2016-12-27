GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EA-WR falls to Cavaliers at Carlinville Tourney

CARLINVILLE — Emily Van Natta is glad to have Carly Campbell on her East Alton-Wood River girls’ basketball team.

“You can always depend on Carly,” the EA-WR coach said. “She’s a basketball player and she’s an athlete to begin with. She’s going to Wabash Valley College for softball and she already has signed a letter for that. She’s an athlete and, all of the time, she will give it her all.”

Campbell, a senior, turned in her best performance of the season in the Oilers’ 56-27 loss to the Carlinville Cavaliers in the opening game of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament on Monday. She scored a game-high 17 points, including 10 in the first half.

Campbell was the only EA-WR player in double figures.

“I couldn’t have asked anymore of her tonight,” Van Natta said. “We’ve got to have her on the floor all of the time.”

The Oilers dropped to 2-10 with the loss to Carlinville. They've beaten Dupo twice for their only wins.

EA-WR finished with two victories in Van Natta’s first season as the team’s coach last winter.

“Last year, we were in the same boat,” Van Natta said. “We lost three seniors from last year, so we were young then, too. It’s a building program, so it’s hard for me to grasp sometimes. I know as a coach, you put in the work for the long haul and that’s what I’m trying to do. But I’m still finding my way, too.”

EA-WR will play Nokomis at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Carlinville Junior High. It will wrap up pool play at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday against Greenfield-Northwestern at the high school.

“I like tournaments,” Van Natta said. “I don’t like them right after Christmas. I have a three-year old at home. Basketball season, in general, is hard to be away from your family so much since it’s so long. I love tournaments. I don’t like the timing so much for some of them.”

Campbell scored the Oilers’ first basket with 4:35 to go in the first quarter that cut Carlinville’s lead to 4-2. She scored seven points — including a 3-pointer — in the second quarter. She was 6 for 7 from the free-throw line.

Campbell is the Oilers’ top scorer at nine points per game. The EA-WR senior has scored in double figures three times this season.

“She’s a good player,” Carlinville coach Darren DeNeve said. “She seems to be very competitive. She wants to win, she’s hard to guard, she can drive it to the basket a little bit and she can shoot.”

Also for the Oilers, freshman LeighAnn Nottke finished with five points off the bench.

“She’s a spitfire,” Van Natta said. “She’s very quick. She’s rough around the edges a little bit, but she can get going and ignite them. She has the quickest hands and the quickest feet that I’ve seen in a long time. She gets the ball and she hustles every play. She’s just a freshman, so I’m excited to see her come

out in the next few years.”

The Cavaliers won their fifth game in a row and improved to 9-4.

“We had three conference wins that were close, so that’s been exciting for us,” DeNeve said. “We had a one-point win against Gillespie, an overtime win over Pana and a two-point win over Greenville. I don’t know if any of those wins were expected. We were fortunate enough to come out on top of those close wins.”

Grace Zachary finished with 16 points and Hannah Lair had 12 for Carlinville, which led 11-5 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime.

The Cavaliers have a combined total of 10 juniors and seniors.

“With only two seniors and the rest being sophomores and freshmen, it’s kind of hard when you’re playing against juniors and seniors,” Van Natta said.

Campbell and Abbie Cathey make up the Oilers’ senior class. EA-WR has 10 freshmen and sophomores.

Van Natta said she believes her program will have a bright future.

“I’m really looking forward for the next two years,” she said. “I’m seeing good things and I’m excited about where they are going. They’re buying it and everything.”

CARLINVILLE 56, EA-WR 27

Oilers 5 9 7 6 — 27

Cavaliers 11 18 10 17 — 56

EA-WR — LeighAnn Nottke 5, Carly Campbell 17, Abbie Cathey 3, Sydney Slayden 2. 2FG-6 3FG-2 FT-9 PF-11.

CARLINVILLE — Olivia Olroyd 3, Rachel Olroyd 9, Kayla Seal 2, Adriann Welte 2, Sydney Cania 6, Lydia Albertine 2, Hannah Lair 12, Sydney Bates 2, Emma Griffith 2, Grace Zachary 16. 2FG-23 3FG-2 FT-4 PF-14.