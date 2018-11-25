GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eagles go out on top in Taylorville

Civic Memorial Eagles

Civic Memorial's girls basketball team brought home another Taylorville Tornadoes Holiday Tournament title on Saturday as it finished 5-0 in the six-team tournament.

The Eagles wrapped up tournament play on Saturday with a 60-30 win over Rochester. The Bethalto school also had victories over Jacksonville, Taylorville, Mount Zion and Hillsboro and won all its games by average margin of 33 points.

It's the second year in a row CM won the Taylorville tournament. Last year, the Eagles finished 5-0 at Taylorville after competing in the Salem Tournament the year before.

CM beat Hillsboro 59-21 on Nov. 16 to start tournament play and its 2018-19 season. The next day, the Eagles knocked off Mount Zion 39-33 and Taylorville 54-42. They beat Jacksonville 92-11 on Friday.

Anna Hall, Kourtland Tyus and Hannah Sontag were CM's representatives on the all-tournament team. Hall was the team's top scorer at 15 points per game, including a pair of 22-point efforts against Hillsboro and Rochester. Tyus averaged 11 points per game, including a 20-point effort against Rochester. Sontag averaged 9 per game, including a 19-point effort against Taylorville.

The Eagles are shooting for their ninth straight winning season. Last year, they finished 28-2 and won the Mississippi Valley Conference championship.

Hall, Tyus and Sontag are among the top returning players from the '17-18 squad.

CM is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when it hosts Waterloo in a MVC contest.