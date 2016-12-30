GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Eagles win Jersey Tournament title

JERSEYVILLE — The Civic Memorial Eagles beat the McCluer North Stars 65-52 Thursday night to take the Jersey Holiday Tournament title and keep their undefeated start to the season rolling.

With the win CM is now 15-0, the best start in program history. North dropped to 6-6 overall this season with the loss.

Senior Allie Troeckler scored 29 points in the game and finished with 101 points through 4 games in the tournament, which helped earn her MVP honors.

Eagles' head coach Johnathan Denney was happy to see his team win, and said that in order to get the better of a team like the Stars, some defensive adjustments were in order.

“We played a lot of teams like (McCluer North) this summer,” he said. “We played on the USJN AAU Circuit this summer and saw that style of play and we haven't seen it through 14 games this year, and that was back in July when we saw that kind of play. It's good for us, because when you don't see it, you have got to adjust a bit in-game, and we had a pregame shoot-around and we talked about switching up some defenses if we couldn't guard them man-to-man. We just had a hard time keeping them in front of us and we had a hard time getting rebounds and we went to a zone defense to try to keep them contained a little bit and it helped us extend the lead.”

Leading up to the championship game, CM had been blowing teams away in the tournament, beating Jersey, Freeburg and Carrollton by an average of 39 points.

So when the Eagles reached the end of the first quarter up 20-17 on McCluer North, they were in somewhat unfamiliar territory.

In the first quarter, the teams started out going back and forth until junior Alaira Tyus hit back-to-back 3-pointers, highlighting a 12-point run for the Eagles.

That didn't faze the Stars however, as they struck back with a 9-point run of their own. Guards Kortni

Collins and Eriyana Simmons each picked up four points in that effort.

“They are a shooting team, so we had to get out and play D,” Simmons said about her team's pushback

in the first quarter. “We just knew that we had to push up, play our best, get back the ball.”

Eagles' freshman Kourtland Tyus said after the game that CM's typical aggressive man-to-man defense wasn't working as well against an equally aggressive Stars' offense, so a change to zone defense was in order after the first.

“Starting out, we were a little rusty on the boards,” Kourtland Tyus said. “I felt like it was going to be like that, because they were so aggressive watching them play earlier in this tournament. I think our adjustment was good though, we usually don't do zone.”

The first few minutes of the second quarter also remained close, but with the score at 28-25 in favor of the Eagles, they started firing on all cylinders again, going on a 7-point run to close out the first half 35-25.

Alaira Tyus kicked things off when she pulled down a defensive rebound and passed it all the way down the court to Troeckler, who was fouled on the layup attempt and managed to nail both free throws.

Troeckler picked up 10 of her 29 points in the second quarter.

Starting out the third, the Stars once again tried to establish their presence in the game, picking up the

first four points. Collins scored an impressive field goal by slipping past 3 Eagle defenders while making her way around the 3-point line before driving to the net for a nice layup.

Simmons then followed up with a deft steal from an unsuspecting Alaira Tyus before getting fouled on

the layup attempt. She made both free throw shots to inch closer to the Eagles, 35-29.

The Stars also were able to hold Troeckler to only 4 points in the third quarter. Alaira Tyus picked up the slack though, netting a pair of 3-point field goals in the third. She finished with five 3-pointers in the game.

The Eagles never looked back after the third, capping the night off with a spectacular fourth-quarter end-to-end rush by Troeckler for two points (61-48) that would put the game and the tournament title

squarely in CM's hands.

Stars' head coach Patrick Dougherty said after the game that it is never easy preparing for a game

against a team like the Eagles, and his job was made all the more difficult by some unfortunate circumstances that led to key players not being able to play.

The first few moments of the game were marred by center Jasmyne Pinkston injuring her leg on her way down from an offensive rebound. She left the game and did not come back.

“We kind of had some issues today, Jasmyne blew out her leg, another girl had an ear infection and had

to stay at home and we had another that was in a car accident so we had a bad day, so preparing for this

game was a little different than normal,” Dougherty said. “We talked about isolating (Troeckler) as much as possible, getting the ball out to our 3-point shooters and things like that. When you only have 6 hours to prepare so you know, it's hard.”

North will get another shot at beating the Eagles on Jan. 10 in Bethalto. Their next game is on the Jan. 3 against Troy Buchanan in the Parkway West Tournament.

CM's next game is at Mascoutah on the Jan. 5.

JERSEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(championship game)

CIVIC MEMORIAL 65, McCLUER NORTH 52

Eagles 20 15 14 16 - 65

Stars 17 8 10 17 - 52

CIVIC MEMORIAL (15-0) — Alaira Tyus 16, Kourtland Tyus 5, Anna Hall 6, Allie Troeckler 29, Kaylee Eaton 2, Tori Pfeifer 4, Anna Hall 9. 2FG-16 3FG-5 FT-18.

McCLUER NORTH (6-6) — Kortni Collins 20, Anasha Hurst 12, Janay Mosely 2, Domique Oldham 5, Eriyanna Simmons 10, Alyssa Walbridge 3. 2FG-17 3FG-2 FT-12.