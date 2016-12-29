GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Eagles win two, advance to finals of Jersey Tourney

JERSEYVILLE — The Civic Memorial Eagles picked up two more wins in their record-setting start to the 2016-17 season on Wednesday at the Jersey Holiday Tournament.

After beating the Freeburg Midgets 78-36 in an afternoon game, the Eagles topped the Carrollton Hawks 63-32 in the evening to extend their unbeaten record to 14-0, their best start in school history.

Against Freeburg, guard Kaylee Eaton broke a CM school record with eight 3-pointers in a game. She finished with a game-high 30 points vs. the Midgets, too.

In that same affair, the Eagles also beat the school record for 3-pointers in a single game with 13.

CM head coach Jonathan Denney was proud of the offensive achievement, but said that the focus of the

two games on Wednesday was getting better defensively.

“It's nice to play well and get a few school records, and that was a kind of a feather in the girls' caps, but we were really working to get better defensively because I think there are going to be games where we get shut down offensively and maybe only score 40 to 50 points and we are going to have to guard a little bit better,” Denney said.

The Eagles, who employ a very aggressive full court pressure defense, were impressive on the other side of the ball in both of Wednesday's games. CM gave both the Hawks and the Midgets problems in maintaining control of the ball, picking up 20 steals against Carrollton and 13 against Freeburg.

However, despite their aggressive style of defense, the Eagles were still able to stay out of foul trouble. Not one player fouled out in either of Wednesday's two games.

“When you are aggressive and play fast and put on full court pressure like we did, you're going to sacrifice some fouls, you just hope to keep your starters on the floor for as long as you can I think we did that,” Denny said after the Carrollton game.

The Eagles were also impressive under the rim, gathering 35 rebounds against Freeburg and 28 against

Carrolton. Senior Allie Troeckler led the Eagles in both games, pulling down 8 rebounds against Freeburg and 10 against Carrollton.

Against Freeburg Troeckler also scored 21 points, second only to Eaton's record-breaking effort, and in the Carrolton game she led the Eagles with 24 points.

In the Carrolton game Troeckler was in full force, plowing through 2 Hawk defenders on her way to a layup in the second quarter. Later on in the third, she nabbed an offensive rebound and on her way down tossed it back up from behind the backboard for two points.

She didn't let up in the fourth quarter either, as on one of Carrollton's few offensive opportunities when guard Anja Gotten was in all alone on a breakaway, Troeckler came out of nowhere to swat the ball out of her hands on a layup attempt.

Troeckler didn't think the multiple games in one day had much of a fatigue factor on CM. The Eagles are used to it.

“We are used to playing a couple games a day through tournaments in all the games we play in the summer,” Troeckler said. “But I think if we would have played a little better in the earlier game it would have given us a little more momentum coming into tonight's game, but we were still able to pull off the win.”

The Eagles, who finished atop Pool A, now move on to play McCluer North on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for the tournament championship. The North Stars logged pool wins over Calhoun and Brussels on Wednesday to earn their way into the finals.

Troeckler says they will take the court prepared for what is ahead.

“We watched them play a couple of times here also, so again we know some of the players, some of their tendencies, and what we need to guard with each player,” she said.