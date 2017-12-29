GIRLS BASKETBALL: Edwardsville shocks Incarnate Word, wins Viz Tourney

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

ST. LOUIS — The Edwardsville Tigers are the champions of the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament.

EHS knocked off Missouri powerhouse Incarnate Word Academy 61-57 on Thursday to become the first Illinois squad to win the 42-year-old tournament. The Red Knights own more championships than anyone else in tournament history with 12 and were the defending champions entering Thursday.

With the win the Tigers remained perfect on the season, improving to 14-0. Incarnate Word slipped to 7-3 with the loss.

Edwardsville’s Kate Martin was named MVP of the tournament after the win. She netted a team-high 19 points in the win and scored a team-best 75 points in the 4 tournament games for EHS.

It wasn’t an easy road for the Tigers on Thursday. After owning a 5-4 lead on a Martin basket at the 5:56 mark of the first quarter, Edwardsville didn’t lead again until the 5:47 mark of the fourth quarter when Quierra Love sank a pair of free throws to make it 45-43.

It was stellar free throw shooting and gritty offensive rebounding down the stretch that made the difference for the Tigers. Three times in the fourth quarter senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood grabbed offensive boards off of missed free throws, keeping possessions alive for EHS.

The Tigers were also 15-for-21 (71 percent) from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Martin was 6-of-7 from the charity stripe in the final frame.

After Love’s free throws put EHS up 45-43, Martin sank a 3-pointer to extend the advantage to 48-43, but the Red Knights didn’t go away quietly. Senior Sonya Morris answered with her own 3-pointer to cut it to 48-46 with 4:15 to play and then a pair of free throws from Marisa Warren knotted it at 48-48 at the 3:53 mark.

After trading scores it was 50-50 with 3:24 left in the contest. It was Noodel-Haywood’s bucket with 2:34 to play that put Edwardsville up for good at 52-50.

Incarnate Word cut it to one at 54-53 on another trey from Morris with 1:10 to play, but it was as close as it could get. EHS knocked down its final 6 free throws — 4 from Martin and 2 by Rachel Pranger — in the final 20 seconds to secure the championship.

Morris was a thorn in the side of the Tigers throughout the game. The 5-foot-9 guard scored a game-high 26 points in the loss and nailed 6 treys. She was 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

A 3-pointer and a pair of free throws by Morris had the Red Knights up 18-7 late in the first quarter. Two free throws by Love cut the Incarnate Word lead to 18-9 at the close of the opening quarter.

The Red Knights owned their biggest lead of the game at 25-12 with 6:00 to play in the first half on a 3-pointer by Kate Rolfes. EHS answered with an 8-0 spurt to cut it to 25-20 with 3:59 to play in the second quarter.

Martin kick started the run with a field goal and Noodel-Haywood highlighted it with a traditional 3-point play along the way. Edwardsville dwindled its deficit to 31-27 entering the locker room, staying in striking distance.

The Tigers were as close as 38-36 on a Noodel-Haywood basket with 1:06 to go in the third and trailed 41-38 after three quarters.

It was a 10-0 run by EHS early in the fourth quarter that swung the momentum pendulum and gave it the 48-43 lead. Pranger started it with a 3-pointer and it was Martin’s trey that capped it with 4:55 to play.

Four Tigers contributed to the scoring in the win Thursday, all of them scoring in double figures. Besides Martin’s 19, Pranger chipped in with 18, Noodel-Haywood scored 13 and Love netted 11. Noodel-Haywood also had 7 rebounds, including 5 offensive boards in the win. Martin tied her for the team lead with 7 rebounds.

Pranger was named first-team all-tournament, while Noodel-Haywood made the second team to join Martin with individual hardware for Edwardsville.

Warren complimented Morris for the Red Knights on offense with 16 points. The Incarnate Word duo were the only ones in double digits.

This marked the first time the Tigers have played in the Visitation Tournament. They now return to action at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 at O’Fallon for Southwestern Conference play.

× Lori Blade 12-28-17 EHS head coach Lori Blade talks about how proud she is of her Tigers after a 61-57 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday to win the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament. They became the first Illinois team to win the 42-year-old tournament.

× Kate Martin 12-28-17 Edwardsville's Kate Martin discusses the Tigers' 61-57 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday to win the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament and picking up the MVP award for the tourney to boot.