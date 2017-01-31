GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Edwardsville tops Granite City, clinches share of SWC title

GRANITE CITY -- After playing six games in 10 days, Granite City senior Robyn Pointer is ready to take a break.

“I’m tired,” she said. “That’s how I feel.”

Still, Pointer is thrilled with the way her team is playing as its regular season comes down to its final week.

“We’re doing good,” she said. “We’re doing better than we all expected.”

Pointer and the Warriors were hoping to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games on Tuesday against the Edwardsville Tigers.

But the Tigers were just too much to handle for the Warriors. They outrebounded Granite City 42-12 and made just five turnovers in their 74-28 win.

“They got a lot of horses, they play hard and they make life difficult for you,” Granite City coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers said. “We knew it was going to be extremely tough for us tonight, but we have to take it and move on and play Thursday (against Collinsville).”

Edwardsville improved to 23-0 and 11-0 in Southwestern Conference play. It clinched at least a share of the league title.

“As good as this conference is, that’s important to us,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “That’s always a goal in our list before the season going in, so good job so far with that.”

Granite City dropped to 9-11 overall and 2-9 in conference play with three regular season games left.

The Warriors have won four of their last six games. They finished fifth in the Carrollton Tournament after beating Brussels on Saturday in the fifth-place game.

"I love everybody on the team," Pointer said. "It's been fun playing with my teammates."

Makenzie Silvey finished with 24 points with four 3-pointers, Rachel Pranger had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Kate Martin had 13 points and Waters added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers.

Blade was impressed with the effort from Quierra Love. She scored seven points off the bench.

“She can play some defense and does a really good job,” the Edwardsville coach said. “She just needs to get her confidence up and get after it and play hard. But she brings a whole different element to the game for us as far as her speed and somebody trying to press her.”

The Tigers led 18-8 after the first quarter. They were leading 20-11 early in the second quarter when they went on a 30-0 run that carried into the beginning of the third quarter.

Granite City senior Addaya Moore ended the run by hitting two free throws with 6:13 left in the third. She was 10 for 12 from the free-throw line and finished with 18 points.

The Warriors beat Triad 39-36 at home on Monday to extend their winning streak to three games, making it the first time since Nov. 2012 Granite City had a three-game winning streak.

“We haven’t won that many in a row in a long time, so it’s nice to see,” Sykes-Rogers said. “It was nice to see us finish out a close game.”

Now, the Warriors are looking to close out their regular season with another three-game winning streak. Granite City travels to Collinsville on Thursday, plays a home game against East St. Louis on Feb. 7 and heads to Belleville East on Feb. 9 to end its regular season.

“It will be amazing,” Pointer said. “I definitely think we’re capable.”

The Tigers are looking to finish with their second unbeaten regular season in three years. They play East St. Louis at home on Thursday, travel to O’Fallon on Feb. 7 and wrap up their regular season with a home game on Feb. 9 against Alton.

“We need to get healthy like everybody wants to be at this point in time and see how it goes,” Blade said.

Waters said strong chemistry has been one of the key factors in the team’s successful season. The Tigers are ranked third in the Class 4A state poll.

“I’m having a lot of fun playing with them,” the Edwardsville senior said. “There are a lot of good girls on the team. We spend a lot of time together. We have Christmas together. We do everything together, so it’s fun on and off the court.”

The Tigers completed the season series sweep over Granite City. Edwardsville won the last meeting 87-24 on Dec. 15.

EDWARDSVILLE 74, GRANITE CITY 28

Tigers 18 26 19 9 -- 74

Warriors 8 3 8 9 -- 28

Edwardsville -- Quierra Love 7, Jaylen Townsend 4, Makenzie Silvey 24, Rachel Pranger 11, Kate Martin 13, Criste’on Waters 9, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 4, Lauren Taplin 2. 2FG-23 3FG-5 FT-13.

Granite City -- Akila Fultz 3, Addaya Moore 18, Robyn Pointer 2, Viktoria Johnson 3, Abby Reeves 2. 2FG-6 3FG-2 FT-10.