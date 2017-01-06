GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EHS beats O'Fallon, remains undefeated

EDWARDSVILLE -- A strong first quarter helped the Edwardsville Tigers’ cause in Thursday night’s Southwestern Conference contest against the O’Fallon Panthers.

The Tigers don’t have a blemish on the record yet, as they improve to 15-0 and 7-0 in the SWC with the 62-52 win.

Rachel Pranger’s basket at the 5:58 mark in the first quarter gave the Tigers a 6-0 advantage. Edwardsville continued to build on its lead and held a 25-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“I thought in the fourth (quarter) we struggled,” Tigers coach Lori Blade said. “I don’t know if we were tired or what. We had good shots, we just couldn’t hit them. That made it a little tougher than it should have been.”

After an unimpressive first quarter, the Panthers (9-5, 5-2 SWC) proved they wouldn’t give in without a fight. O’Fallon’s Marta Durk’s three-pointer with just 30 seconds into the second quarter started a 7-2 run and the Tigers lead 29-15 at the 5:11 mark in the second quarter. Edwardsville led 38-21 at halftime.

Edwardsville controlled its lead throughout the third quarter, but still failed to recapture its early game momentum. The Panthers’ Caitlyn Kayser’s three-pointer at the 5:10 mark kicked off an 8-4 run and the Tigers held a 14-point lead (47-33) at the 2:19 mark in the third quarter.

Durk nailed another trey in the run. She led the Panthers with 19 points and Kayser scored 14. However, the Tigers finished the quarter with an 8-2 run and they lead 55-3 at the end of the third quarter.

“They can shoot it,” Blade said. “No lead is safe when you can shoot the three like they are capable of shooting it. They caused some problems for us with their penetration and kicking it out and knocking it down. I don’t expect us with the size advantage that we have to shoot 35 percent and not take advantage in the paint. We can’t go one-for-eight in the paint against a team that we should have an advantage on.”

The Tigers utilized their scoring weapons with four players in double figures. Pranger and Megan Silvey each finished with 16 points, Kate Martin scored 11 and Myriah Noodel-Haywood threw in 10. Edwardsville often spread the Panthers out when travelling down the court with the ball and scoring in transition.

The Panthers continued to chase the Tigers in the fourth quarter as they outscored Edwardsville 17-7. Once again, O’Fallon capitalized from the outside with Kayser nailing two threes and Durk hitting one.

“I’m proud of the way my kids battled,” O’Fallon coach Ryan Massey said. “Obviously, that’s the No. 3 team in the state of Illinois. They just went up north and Oswego West Tournament and beat some really, really good teams up there. It’s no secret who good they are. We gave up way too many transition baskets, to lose by 10. I haven’t looked at the film, but in my mind we gave up 30 points in transition baskets.”

The Tigers will return to action at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when they tangle with Hazelwood Central in the St. Joseph’s Academy Shootout.

EDWARDSVILLE 62 O’FALLON 52

O’Fallon 8 13 14 17 -- 52

Edwardsville 25 13 17 7 -- 62

Panthers (9-5, 5-2) Marta Durk 19, Caitlin Kayser 14, Mckenzie Chamberlain 6, Eboni Acoff 5, Courtney Keller 4, Jayla Stubblefield 4. 2FG -10, 3FG - 8, PF- 8.

Tigers (15-0, 7-0) Rachel Pranger 16, Megan Silvey 16, Kate Martin 11, Myriah Noodle-Haywood 10, Criste’on Waters 5, Quierra Love 4. 2FG -- 23 3FG -- 2 PF--10