GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Eight area players named to IBCA all-state team

NORMAL – A day after being named on the Associated Press all-state teams, Civic Memorial's Allie Troeckler, Granite City's Addaya Moore and three Edwardsville players – Makenzie Silvey, Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger – earned more honors on Friday.

The quintet was named on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A-4A all-state team, which was released on Friday during an IBCA representatives meeting. Silvey and Troeckler were named on the first team, Martin and Pranger earned second-team honors and Moore was named on the special mention team.

Edwardsville senior Criste'on Waters was named on the third team and teammate Myriah Noodel-Haywood, a junior, was named on the special mention team.

CM's Kaylee Eaton, a junior, also was voted on the special mention team.

There is a total of 168 players on the IBCA all-state team. There are four teams and a special mention team. Fifteen players are voted onto the first and second teams, 20 are voted onto the third and fourth teams and 98 are voted onto the special mention team.

Troeckler averaged 23.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, both team highs for the Eagles. Eaton was CM's second-leading scorer at 13 points per game. Both girls helped CM finish 31-3 and reach the Class 3A super-sectional game, where it lost 44-39 to Rochester.

Silvey, Pranger, Martin, Haywood and Waters make up the Tigers' starting lineup. They helped Edwardsville qualify for the state tournament for the first time in five years.

The Tigers took a 32-0 record into the Class 4A state championship game against Geneva on Saturday at Redbird Arena. They won Southwestern Conference and Class 4A regional and sectional titles and are competing at state for the fifth time in program history.

Silvey is the Tigers' leading scorer at 16 points per game and Martin and Pranger each averaged 13 a contest. Waters averaged eight points and Haywood averaged seven points.

Moore, who transferred to GCHS from Riverview Gardens in her junior year, was the Warriors' top scorer this season at 21.5 points per game. Moore scored 787 points in her two years at Granite City.

Troeckler, Moore, Silvey and Waters will continue their basketball careers in college next year. Troeckler will play at SIUE, Silvey and Waters will head to SIU Carbondale and Moore will play at the University of Illinois.

The AP all-state teams were released on Thursday. Troeckler was named on the first team in Class 3A. In Class 4A, Silvey earned first-team honors, Moore and Pranger were named on the second team and Martin was named honorable mention.