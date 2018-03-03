GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eight is enough

File photo File photo File photo File photo File photo File photo File photo File photo

Edwardsville seniors Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger and Civic Memorial senior Kaylee Eaton received more all-state honors on Saturday.

Two days after they were named to the Associated Press all-state team, Martin, Pranger and Eaton received all-state awards from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Martin and Pranger were named on the first team and Eaton earned fourth-team honors on the IBCA Class 3A-4A all-state team. There are four teams on the IBCA all-state team with the first and second teams each having 15 selections and the third and fourth team having 21 selection apiece. There's also a special mention list that included a total of 103 players.

It's the second year in a row Martin and Pranger were named all-state from the AP and the IBCA. Eaton received her first IBCA all-state award after being named on the AP all-state team for the first time.

Joining the trio on the IBCA all-state team are Myriah Noodel-Haywood and Quierra Love of Edwardsville and sisters Kourtland and Alaira Tyus and Anna Hall of Civic Memorial. Noodel-Haywood earned IBCA all-state honors for the second year in a row, while Love, Hall and the Tyuses were selected on the IBCA all-state team for the first time.

Noodel-Haywood was named on the third team, Love earned fourth-team honors and Hall and the Tyuses were named special mention.

Martin, who plans to continue her basketball career at the University of Iowa, is the Tigers' leading scorer at 17 points per game. Pranger is the second leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, Noodel-Haywood is third at 10 points per game and Love is fourth at eight points per game.

All four players helped the Tigers qualify for the Class 4A state tournament for the second year in row and earn a No. 1 ranking in the AP Class 4A state poll.

Martin and Pranger earned first-team honors on the AP all-state team.

Eaton turned in a successful season for CM, averaging a team-best 15 points per game and helping the Eagles win 28 games and a Mississippi Valley Conference championship. She was named honorable mention on the AP all-state team.

Hall and the Tyuses also were valuable players in the Eagles' banner season. Hall was the CM's top rebounder at 6.6 boards per game, Kourtland Tyus led the Eagles in assists with 137 and Alaira Tyus averaged 9 points per game and earned a trip to the Class 3A state 3-point contest for the second time.