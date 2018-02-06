GIRLS BASKETBALL: Explorers advance to regional championship game

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

ALTON — The Marquette Catholic Explorers defeated the Staunton Bulldogs on Tuesday to advance to the Class 2A Marquette Regional championship game.

The Explorers snuck by Staunton 35-32. They will play Southwestern at 7 p.m. Thursday at MCHS. The Piasa Birds knocked off 60-55 in the late game Tuesday to advance to the title tilt on Thursday.

The Explorers improved to 19-8 on the season with the victory, winning their fourth straight game. Staunton finished the season at 15-12.

Marquette will be looking for its first regional crown since 2012 when it takes the court on Thursday. The Explorers definitely didn’t have an easy time Tuesday giving themselves that opportunity.

They led by just one-point at the end of the third quarter, owning a 30-29 advantage. Staunton’s Katie Masinelli then hit a free throw at the 7:04 mark of the fourth quarter to knot it up at 30-30. However, Staunton didn’t use the tie as a momentum turner. Peyton Kline’s 3-pointer at the 6:45 mark made the score 33-30 in favor of the Explorers.

The ball went up and down the court over the next several minutes, but neither team could score. Savannah Bruhn of the Bulldogs finally nailed a field goal with 47 seconds to go in the contest to cut the the score to 33-32, but Emma Nicholson of Marquette made a free throw with 24 seconds to go to push it to 34-32 in favor of the Explorers.

The Bulldogs suffered from turnovers down the stretch, as they committed three in the last minute of play.

Lila Snider of Marquette hammered in the final nail in the coffin with a free throw with less than a second remaining on the clock to produce the final score.

The Explorers led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the score remained close throughout the rest of the game. Marquette led just 22-18 at halftime.

Kline led Marquette’s offense with 12 points. All of her points came off of treys. Kline had one 3-pointer in the first quarter, two in the third and one in the fourth. Snider complemented her, finishing the night with 10 points. Other scorers for the Explorers included, Lauren Fischer with 5 points, Taylor Aguirre with 3, Regina Guehlstorf and Amanda Murray with 2 each and Nicholson with 1 point.

Abby Scanzoni led Stanton with 14 points and Bruhn finished the game with 11.

Thursday’s regional championship game will mark the first meeting between the Explorers and the Piasa Birds this season. It will actually be the first contest between the two former South Central Conference rivals since Jan. 12, 2012 when they were league foes.

× Lee Green 2-6-18 Marquette head coach Lee Green discusses the Explorers' tough 35-32 win over Staunton on Tuesday in the semifinals of the 2A Marquette Regional and the excitement of advancing to the regional title game.

× Peyton Kline and Lila Snider 2-6-18 Marquette's Peyton Kline and Lila Snider talk about the tenacious defense of the Explorers in a 35-32 win over Staunton in the 2A Marquette Regional semifinals Tuesday on a night when the offense scuffled.