GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fifteen and counting

BELLEVILLE -- The Edwardsville Tigers girls’ basketball team took another step toward its postseason success on Friday night by defeating the Belleville East Lancers 41-40 in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional championship game.

But the win didn’t come without a fight. Trailing 41-40, Belleville East had the ball in the final seconds and had a chance to win the game. But B’Aunce Carter’s shot failed to find the back of the net and the Tigers walked out of Belleville East with the regional title.

Edwardsville led 32-27 at the end of the third quarter. Each team had a turnover in their first possession of the final quarter.

Quierra Love’s basket at the 7:12 mark in the fourth quarter gave Edwardsville a 34-27 lead. Then, East’s Kaylah Rainey answered with a field goal of her own.

Rachel Pranger nailed a 3-pointer at the 6:39 mark to increase the Tigers’ lead to 37-29 lead, but the Lancers rallied to trim that lead to 37-34 after going on a 5-0 run. East’s Brittany Nitz’s trey at the 6:16 mark ignited the run.

Love hit two free throws with 35 seconds to go to give the Tigers a 41-37 lead. Nitz followed with three free throws 19 seconds later to cut Edwardsville’s lead to 41-40 and complete the scoring.

Edwardsville grabbed the momentum early in the contest and led 7-2 at the 5:26 mark thanks to three pointers from Pranger and Jaylen Townsend.

However, Belleville East staged a comeback by going on a 5-0 run. A basket by Carter and a conventional three-point play by Kaylah Rainey tied the game at 7-7. The Lancers held a 9-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers went on a 6-0 run early in the second quarter to take a 13-11 lead. Kate Martin scored all of the points in the run, including a basket with 6:30 left in the quarter.

Rainey’s basket at the 2:21 mark cut the Tigers’ lead to 16-15 with 2:21 to go in the quarter.

A free throw from Martin and a basket from Townsend gave the Tigers a 19-15 halftime lead.

Edwardsville defeated Belleville West 65-18 in the regional semifinals on Wednesday. With the win over the Lancers on Friday, the Tigers improved to 27-0.

The regional championship marks the 15th consecutive regional championship for Edwardsville, all under current coach Lori Blade.

The Tigers are currently the top-ranked girls basketball team in the state. They placed second in the state tournament last year and runner-up in the 2011-2012 season.

Pranger led Edwardsville with 13 points. Also for the Tigers, Martin had 10, Love scored 9, Townsend had 4, Myriah Noodel-Haywood added 3 and Jac Anderson had two.

Carter scored 16 points and Rainey added eight for the Lancers, who finished their season at 18-10. Rainey hit the 1,000th-point mark of her high school basketball career on Friday.

The Tigers will return to action at 6 p.m. Monday, when they take on Glenwood in the Class 4A Centennial Sectional semifinals at Champaign.

