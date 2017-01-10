GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Griffins edge Oilers, 33-32, at Memorial Gym

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Father McGivney's Macy Hoppes dribbles around EA-WR's LeighAnn Nottke on Monday at Memorial Gym. The Griffins edged the Oilers 33-32. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Father McGivney's Madison Webb goes to the hoop while Krizza Domingo of the Oilers gives chase on Monday. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer EA-WR's Kayla Brantley brings the ball up court on Monday vs. Father McGivney at Memorial Gym. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Caitlin LeMond of the Oilers looks to inbound the ball vs. Father McGivney on Monday. Prev Next

WOOD RIVER — There’s no age limit on making big plays in the world of varsity sports.

And Father McGivney sophomore Faith Robbins stepped up in Monday night’s non-conference contest against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers at Memorial Gymnasium in Wood River. Robbins’ basket with six seconds left on the clock gave the Griffins a slim 33-32 victory over the host Oilers.

With the win Father McGivney improved to 5-10, while EA-WR stumbled to 2-15 with the loss.

“I’m very happy,” Robbins said. “We didn’t have a lot at the first of the season, but we’ve built with these girls and we’ve learned a lot. Going up and winning a varsity game together means a lot.”

This year marks the first year for girls’ varsity basketball at Father McGivney. Griffins' coach Jeff Oller said his team followed the blueprint at the end.

“They kept their composure and stuck with the game plan,” Oller said. “There was some lead changes and they ran exactly what we wanted to run on that base line play.”

EA-WR trailed throughout most of the game, but LeighAnn Nottke's 3-point play gave the Oilers their first lead of the contest at 30-29 with just 2:43 left to play. Each team owned the lead one more time before Robbins’ basket.

The Griffins regained the lead when Rachel Kassing nailed two free throws at the 1:44 mark and EA-WR's Kayla Brantley’s field goal with 19 ticks on the clock gave the Oilers their last lead at 32-31.

The Griffins set the pace for the win in the first quarter. Kara Mosby’s 3-pointer 29 seconds into the first quarter spurred Father McGivney to a 7-2 advantage at the 5:16 mark. The Griffins continued to build on their lead and owned a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We were pushing the pace and trying to get the fourth pick,” Oller said. “Our offense runs a lot better if we can get into it quicker. In the first quarter, we came out and hit some outside shots which makes it easier.”

Both teams struggled with ball control, as the Griffins committed 21 turnovers while the Oilers committed 31.

“It’s been one of our issues throughout the season,” Oller said of the turnovers. “We have trouble with certain defenses but we’re improving.”

EA-WR head coach Emily Van Natta pointed to her teams’ youth as one of the reasons for their struggles.

“I put a lot of mine to being extremely young,” she said of the turnovers. “We have two seniors and the rest are sophomores or freshmen. We usually get the bugs out by their junior or senior year, but a majority of our team are freshmen and sophomores.”

The Oilers proved to some life after the first quarter. They outscored the Griffins 7-5 in the second quarter and 6-2 in the third quarter.

Despite EA-WR's efforts, Father McGivney led 22-15 at halftime and a slim 24-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.

“We could have given up, it could have been a bigger spread,” Van Natta said. “But I went in there and told them (after the game) that you guys did exactly what you were supposed to do. You chipped away and stopped them and scored. You did two points for every one of theirs once they were down.”

Rachel Kassing paced the Griffins’ offense with 7 points. Carley Campbell led the Oilers' offense with 7 points also.

Father McGivney returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a home game against Staunton. The Oilers next play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in an away contest against Carlinville.

NON-CONFERENCE

FATHER MCGIVNEY 33, EA-WR 32

Griffins 17 5 2 9 — 33

Oilers 8 7 6 11 — 32

Griffins (5-10) Rachel Kassing 7, Macy Hoppes 6, Caitlyn Pendall 6, Faith Robbins 5, Kara Mosby 5, Madison Webb 2. 2FG — 15 3FG — 1 FT — 0 PF — 4

Oilers (2-15) Carley Campbell 7, LeighAnn Nottke 6, Kate Baskin 4, Krizza Domingo 4, Fiona Hamiti 3, Caitlin LeMond 2, Megan Wallendorff 2, Kayla Brantley 2, Sydney Slayden 2. 2FG — 11 3FG — 1 FT — 7 PF — 3