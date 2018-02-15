GIRLS BASKETBALL: Grounded Eagles

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial girls basketball team will not celebrate another regional championship this year.

At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Eagles saw their season come to a close after losing to the East St. Louis Flyers 42-36 in the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional title game.

The Flyers, who played mostly Class 4A teams this season, improved to 16-10 and captured their first regional title since 2014. It's also their second regional crown in the 3A level.

East St. Louis will play Carterville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Carbondale Sectional semifinals.

After the game, the Flyers hoisted the regional championship trophy at midcourt, while all the Eagles could do was watch. The Flyers denied CM its sixth straight regional title.

East St. Louis also knocked off its second Mississippi Valley Conference opponent in 24 hours. The Flyers beat Highland 48-39 in the semifinals on Wednesday to advance to the finals.

CM, ranked third in the Associated Press Class 3A state poll and seeded second in the regional, ended its season at 28-3. The Eagles also lost their first game at home since December 2015.

Thursday's loss ended the high school basketball careers of five seniors – Alaira Tyus, Kaylee Eaton, Monica Baker, Hannah Schmidt and Tori Pfieffer. The class helped the Eagles win 107 games with three regional championships and a sectional crown and two MVC titles.

Tyus and Eaton each scored 11 points to lead the Eagles. Tyus hit three 3-pointers and Eaton had a pair of treys.

Also for CM, Anna Hall finished with 9 points and 12 rebounds and Tori Standefer grabbed five boards.

A year ago, CM finished 31-3 and reached the Class 3A super-sectional round.

The Eagles started their '17-18 season with a 10-game winning streak. After losing to St. Joseph's Academy on Dec. 16, the Bethalto school pulled off another 10-game winning streak. CM had won eight in a row before Thursday's loss to sixth-seeded East St. Louis.

The Eagles advanced to the regional finals by cruising to a 48-19 win over Triad on Wednesday.

Their 36 points against East St. Louis on Thursday tied a season low that was set against Breese Central in the semifinals of the Highland Tournament on Jan. 17. CM lost 39-36 in that contest.

The Eagles have won five regional titles in their 41-year history. All of them came from 2013-2017. Last year, CM beat Triad 66-43 in the Class 3A Roxana Regional title game.

On Thursday, the Eagles trailed 11-0 after the first four minutes of the game and never recovered. They rallied to get within two points with four minutes left in the game, but that as close as they would get.

CM made nine of its 20 turnovers in the first quarter and trailed 14-10. The Eagles trailed 21-15 at halftime and 30-25 after the third quarter.

The Eagles also struggled from the free-throw line, going 5 for 18.

East St. Louis, which now has 10 regional titles in its program history, was led by Rochelle Stanley with 16 points and seven rebounds. She scored seven points in the Flyers' 11-0 start.

Tyus and Standefer will be making the trip to Carbondale next Thursday to compete in the sectional round of the Country Companies Three-Point Shooting Contest. Tyus was first with 10 three-pointers and Standefer was second with 9 in the regional round on Thursday.

× Jonathan Denney 2 15 18 Civic Memorial girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney discusses his team's performance in the 42-36 loss to East St. Louis in the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional championship game on Thursday.

× Alaira Tyus 2 15 18 Civic Memorial senior Alaira Tyus discusses the 42-36 loss to East St. Louis in Thursday's Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional championship game that ended the high school basketball careers of her and four other seniors.