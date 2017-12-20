GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hall leads CM to victory over Highland

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

HIGHLAND – After Civic Memorial sophomore Anna Hall scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 7 rebounds to lead her team to a 52-25 road victory over the Highland Bulldogs, she got a round of applause from her teammates as she was walking up the stairs at the Highland gymnasium.

Hall helped the Eagles go into Christmas break with an 11-1 record and bounce back from their first loss of the season to St. Joseph's Academy on Saturday.

Civic Memorial also improved to 3-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference play. Last year, the Eagles shared the conference title with Highland at 9-1.

CM returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27, when it plays Jersey in the Jersey Holiday Tournament. The Bethalto school also plays Brussels and Hardin-Central on Dec. 28.

Hall scored in double digits for the third time this season. She finished with 12 against Waterloo and 11 against Collinsville. She also bumped up her scoring average to 8.4 points per game.

The 5-foot-11 Hall scored six points in the first quarter. With her team down 3-2, Hall scored a basket with 5:36 left in the period to give her team a 4-3 lead. The Eagles would never trail the rest of the game.

CM closed out the first quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 16-5 lead. The Eagles led 24-14 at halftime.

In the third quarter, CM went on a 17-0 run to boost its lead to 41-16. With 2:12 to go in the period, Hall hit a jumper from the free-throw line to give the Eagles a 39-16 advantage, forcing Highland to call a timeout and the CM fans to stand up and applaud.

Hall scored a couple of baskets in the fourth quarter to break the 20-point mark for the first time in her high school basketball career.

Last year, Hall turned in a solid freshman season, averaging 6.6 points per game, scoring in double figures 7 times and helping the Eagles win 31 games and reach the super-sectional round.

But her season ended on a down note during a Class 3A Roxana Regional game against Cahokia, when she suffered a neck injury after going for a loose ball late in the second quarter, forcing her to miss the game and the rest of the postseason. She wore a neck brace and headed to St. Louis' Children's Hospital after the injury.

This year, Hall joins sisters Alaira and Kourtland Tyus and senior Kaylee Eaton as the main returning players from last year's CM team that finished with its seventh straight winning season.

Eaton was the other CM player in double figures on Wednesday, finishing with 11 points with three 3-pointers. She started the 10-0 run in the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers.

Also for the Eagles, Kourtland Tyus, a sophomore, had 9 points and Alaira Tyus, a senior, finished with 8 points and 7 rebounds.

CM made 49 percent of its shots (20 for 41) and forced Highland to make just 9 field goals.

The Eagles lost to St. Joseph's Academy 55-43 on Saturday after winning their first 10 games. All of their 11 victories were by double digits.

The Bulldogs dropped to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in MVC play and dropped their second straight game. Last year, Highland lost to CM in three of the four meetings, including the Class 3A Waterloo Sectional championship game.

Ellie Brown scored 8 points to lead Highland, which will compete in the Mascoutah Tournament next week.

The Eagles and Bulldogs will square off again on Jan. 11 at Bethalto.

CM's next conference game will be on Jan. 4 against Mascoutah at home.

× Anna Hall 12 20 17 Civic Memorial sophomore Anna Hall discusses her career-high performance against Highland on Wednesday. Hall finished with a career-high 21 points to lift CM to a 52-25 win.

× Jonathan Denney 12 20 17 Civic Memorial girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney discusses his team's performance against Highland on Wednesday. The Eagles beat the Bulldogs 52-25.