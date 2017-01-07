GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Highland hands CM first loss of season

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry CM head girls' basketball coach Jonathan Denney talks to the Eagles during a second-half timeout against Highland at the Highland Shootout on Saturday morning. CM suffered its first loss of the season, 51-48. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry CM's Anna Hall looks for an open teammate on Saturday vs. Highland on the road. Hall led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Allie Troeckler of the Eagles races up the court with the basketball on Saturday at Highland. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry CM's Alaira Tyus looks to get around a Highland defender on Saturday. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Kourtland Tyus of the Eagles looks to set up the offense on Saturday during the second half as Highland head coach Mike Arbuthnot looks on. Prev Next

HIGHLAND — The Highland Shootout opened in style Saturday morning with the host Bulldogs and Civic Memorial Eagles meeting for the third time this season and not disappointing.

For the first time in three tries, Highland finally bested the Eagles, 51-48. It was CM's first loss of the season, which dropped to 16-1 overall and 5-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. The Bulldogs improved to 14-3 and 4-1 with the victory.

The Eagles are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in Illinois, while Highland was cast in a tie for fourth in the latest 3A poll.

CM had beaten the Bulldogs 57-45 at the Salem Thanksgiving Invitational on Nov. 26 and then 58-53 on Dec. 20 in Bethalto, so Highland was looking for some redemption.

“This win is really big for us,” Highland senior Madison Wellen said. Wellen scored a game-high 19 was named MVP of the contest. “I think as a team we're really excited. Coming out in the first half we were really disorganized and weren't really playing our game, so at halftime coach (Mike Arbuthnot) told us we just needed to play our game... Once we came out in the third quarter we really showed our poise and our execution was really good in the third and fourth quarter.”

CM head coach Jonathan Denney just thought the Eagles were outworked on Saturday, especially on the boards, where the Bulldogs dominated on their offensive end.

“I'm not going to make any excuses, I thought Highland had a great game plan,” Denney said. “I thought they hit some big shots. I thought we had our opportunities, we missed some free throws and lacked execution down the stretch and I really think the game was won on hustle and rebounding. I thought Highland did a great job and to me it seemed like they got every loose ball.

“I thought they did a great job on the offensive boards and the first two games we held them down on the offensive boards and I think that's why we won and today they kind of had their way and outworked us and that's why they won.”

The real pendulum swing of the game came in the first two minutes of the third quarter. The Eagles owned a 27-21 lead entering the break, but when the two teams went back on the court Highland stole the momentum in the blink of an eye.

Wellen knocked down a trey at the 7:22 mark, then the Bulldogs stole the inbounds pass and Wellen put it off the glass for two more points at the 7:01 mark to cut it to 27-26. When Reece Portell scored at the 6:15 mark, Highland nabbed a 28-27 lead.

“We go out and hit that first three on the first possession and then turn them over and score right away and that made it a ball game,” Bulldog head coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “If it would have been the other way and they got up by 10 or 12 it might have been a little different.”

Denney added about the series to start the second half, “I thought we had a lack of execution, we were careless. We threw the ball in on a made basket and we let their shooters get open, we didn't talk, we didn't hedge out on the screens and they hit shots. They hit a couple with hands in their face, but I thought we gave them a lot of open looks at times, too.”

Allie Troeckler catapulted the Eagles back in front 30-28 with a traditional 3-point play after a steal, bucket and free throw at the 5:34 mark, but that was their final lead of the game.

A score by Portell tied it at 30-30 with 5:15 to go in the third and a trey by Ellie Brown with 3:59 left made it 33-30. CM drew even with the Dogs 5 times down the stretch in the third and fourth quarters, but never got back over the hump.

Kaylee Eaton tied it at 33-33 with a 3-pointer with 3:35 to go in the third and freshman Anna Hall had 4 points late in the frame, but Highland took a 41-37 lead into the final 8 minutes.

Hall had 8 of her team-high 12 points in the third and fourth quarters and stepped up big on the boards, but unfortunately missed 4 fourth-quarter free throws that loomed large.

Denney raved of her gritty play down the stretch though, even with the misses from the charity stripe.

“Anna Hall was incredible,” he said. “I thought she stepped up and made some big plays, kept us in it and gave us a chance to win, but unfortunately she missed a few free throws. She's a freshman out there battling a senior all-state player in (Alex) LaPorta and I thought she did a great job on her.”

The final tie came at 48-48 with 2:12 to go in the game when Alaira Tyus nailed a clutch 3-pointer from the corner for CM.

That's the way it stayed until the final 15.6 seconds. The Eagles turned the ball over late and Highland's Hayley Taylor was fouled at the other end. Taylor stepped to the line with 4 fouls and no points, but knocked down the backend of two from the stripe to give the Dogs a 49-48 lead.

CM had one last valiant effort. Troeckler drove the lane for the Eagles, but kicked it out to a wide open Eaton who missed the 3-pointer. Hall came down with the offensive rebound, but Highland quickly grabbed the ball, forcing a jump ball call and the possession arrow went to the Bulldogs.

CM had to foul on the inbounds pass and Emmy Nyquist hit both free throws to seal it for Highland.

Arbuthnot had a sigh of relief when Eaton missed the late trey. He didn't want Troeckler or Eaton with good chances in that situation.

“Nobody was happier than me (seeing Troeckler give it up), but seeing Eaton in that corner — we hadn't given Eaton a good look all day for the most part — and it's last possession and she gets it,” Arbuthnot said. “It's one of those things where she could have easily hit that and we wouldn't be feeling as well as we do.”

Arbuthnot praised the work of Portell who defended Troeckler as part of a diamond-and-1 gimmick defense. It worked, holding the SIUE bound senior to 11 points. She entered averaging 22.3 points per game.

“Portell did a fantastic job on Troeckler,” he said. “She held her to 11, that's half her average. You do something like that and we got out and contested those 3s. This means a lot to these kids to be in their shootout, playing a big conference game like this and coming out on top.”

Showdown No. 4 between the Eagles and Bulldogs could come in the 3A postseason. Time will tell on that.

“We've been preparing for the four heavyweight battles as they always say,” Wellen said. “We're probably going to see them again. The fourth time I guess you could say could be the charm, but we're just going to have to come out and play our game at our speed and do what we're capable of as a team, because anything is possible.”

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE

HIGHLAND 51, CM 48

Eagles 11 16 10 11 — 48

Bulldogs 12 9 20 10 — 51

Eagles (16-1, 5-1) — Kourtland Tyus 5, Anna Hall 12, Allie Troeckler 11, Kaylee Eaton 10, Alaira Tyus 8, Hannah Schmidt 2. 2FG — 12 3FG — 5 FT — 9 PF — 15.

Bulldogs (14-3, 4-1) — Reece Portell 7, Ellie Brown 12, Alex LaPorta 10, Madison Wellen 19, Hayley Taylor 1, Emmy Nyquist 2. 2FG — 10 3FG — 7 FT — 10 PF — 12.