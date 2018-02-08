GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hurst leads Warriors in loss to Belleville West

Erika Hurst is enjoying a strong first varsity season with the Granite City girls basketball team.

The sophomore is leading the team in scoring and rebounds. She also has three double-doubles, including one in the Warriors' 47-22 loss to the Belleville West Maroons on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium.

Hurst finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds against the Maroons. She's averaging 6.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The sophomore also had double doubles against Madison on Nov. 28 and Collinsville on Feb. 1.

Hurst was the only Granite City player in double figures against Belleville West. She also finished with her fifth double-digit performance of the season. She also scored in double digits against Collinsville on Feb. 1, Madison on Nov. 28 and twice against Alton on Dec. 7 and Jan. 16.

But Hurst's effort wasn't enough for the Warriors to beat the Maroons. Granite City dropped to 2-19 overall and 0-13 in Southwestern Conference play with one regular season game to go.

The Warriors wrap up their regular season at 7:30 tonight against the Belleville East Lancers at Memorial Gymnasium. Viktoria Johnson, the only senior on the team and the only returning varsity player from last year's team, will be playing in her final home game.

Granite City, which beat Madison and Brussels for its only victories of the season, will be playing its third game in three days. It lost 74-16 to East St. Louis on Tuesday.

The Warriors start their postseason at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Collinsville Kahoks in a Class 4A Belleville East Regional quarterfinal game.

Wednesday's game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to weather.

Shaniah Nunn scored 17 points and Randi Goodwin finished with 12 for Belleville West, which improved to 7-19 overall and 4-9 in conference play and bounced back from a heartbreaking, 43-42 loss to Alton on Tuesday.