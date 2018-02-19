GIRLS BASKETBALL: It's more Champaign for Tigers

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

CHAMPAIGN – Three months ago, the Edwardsville Tigers started their season with a 66-40 victory over the Glenwood Titans in the O'Fallon Tournament, beginning their quest of making their second straight state tournament appearance.

After beating the Titans again on Monday in the Class 4A Centennial Sectional semifinals in Champaign, the Tigers are now two steps away from another trip to Redbird Arena.

Edwardsville defeated Glenwood 51-40 to earn another trip to Champaign at 7 p.m. Thursday to take on the Rock Island Rocks in the sectional championship game. The Tigers improved to 28-0.

EHS and Rock Island will square off in the sectional title game for the fourth year in a row. The Tigers edged the Rocks 48-46 in the Normal Community Sectional finals last year en route to a trip to the state tournament, where they placed second.

Rock Island defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais 79-48 in the other sectional semifinal on Monday. The Rocks are 24-7.

The Tigers, who were ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Class 4A state basketball poll, survived a scare in the Belleville East Regional championship game on Friday, beating the host Lancers 41-40. Belleville East missed a layup as time expired, helping Edwardsville win its 15th straight regional title.

Now, the Tigers are a victory away from winning their fifth straight sectional title. Edwardsville has won 12 sectional titles in program history, all under coach Lori Blade.

The Tigers also will be playing in the sectional championship game for the 12th straight year. Thursday's winner advances to play the Mother McAuley Sectional champion in the Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Feb. 26.

On Monday, the Tigers stormed to a 5-0 lead before Glenwood came back with seven straight points to take a two-point lead. Edwardsville responded with an 8-0 run to take a 13-7 lead.

The Tigers led 15-9 after the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime. They led 35-20 late in the third quarter before the Titans rallied with a 13-2 run to get within 37-33 with 1:05 to go. That's as close as Glenwood would get the rest of the game.

Senior Kate Martin scored 15 points to lead the Tigers. In the last meeting against the Titans on Nov. 18, Martin hit five 3-pointers to finish with 23 points.

Sophomore Quierra Love finished with 13 points, senior Myriah Noodel-Haywood had 10 points and senior Rachel Pranger added 9.

The Tigers turned in a strong performance from the free-throw line, making 83 percent (20 of 24). Pranger made all seven of her free-throw attempts, Love was 6 for 7 and Martin was 5 for 6.

Glenwood ended its season at 23-9. The Chatham school advanced to sectionals by beating O'Fallon 48-44 in the regional title game at its home floor on Thursday.

Mackenzie Bray finished with a game-high 22 points – including 11 in the third quarter – and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line to lead the Titans. Bray has the overall scoring record in Glenwood basketball history – boys or girls.

The Tigers won their 25th game by double digits on Monday.

Edwardsville junior Madelyn Stephen will compete in the sectional round of the Country Companies Class 4A Three-Point Showdown on Thursday for a chance to qualify for the final round at Redbird Arena next week.

× Lori Blade 2 19 18 Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's performance in the 51-40 win over the Glenwood TItans on Monday in the Class 4A Champaign Centennial Sectional semifinals.

× Quierra Love 2 19 18 Edwardsville sophomore Quierra Love discusses her team's 51-40 victory over Glenwood in the Class 4A Champaign Centennial Sectional semifinals as well as making another trip to the sectional championship game.