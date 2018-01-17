GIRLS BASKETBALL: Knights edge Explorers on the road in PSC showdown

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

ALTON — A late basket by Metro East Lutheran’s Ellen Schulte lifted the Knights to a 45-43 win over the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Tuesday in a Prairie State Conference contest at MCHS in Alton.

The Knights climb to 10-7 overall and 1-2 in the PSC with the win. Marquette drops to 12-6 overall and 2-1 in the league.

The score was tied at 43-43 with 33 seconds left on the clock. That’s when MELHS head coach Rob Stock called a time out.

When play resumed, Schulte took the ball inside and sank a bucket to make the score 45-43 in favor of Metro with 23 seconds remaining. Both teams had two more possessions in the small amount of time left, but neither could score.

The Knights placed three players in double figures. Sami Kasting led the way with 15 points. Kasting really poured it on in the second half, as she scored 13 of her 15 points in the final two quarters.

Kasting’s 3-pointer at the 3:20 mark in the fourth quarter gave MELHS a four-point lead at 41-37. The Knights had two four-point leads in the fourth quarter. They were Metro’s biggest leads of the fourth quarter.

The second four-point lead came at the 2:17 mark when Kasting nailed a field goal to make the score 43-39.

Taylor Bradley and Schulte finished the contest with 10 points each to complement Kasting.

Peyton Kline led Marquette’s offense with 15 points on the night.

The Explorers owned a 12-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They were able to take advantage of some MELHS turnovers in the first quarter. Marquette converted three turnovers for baskets in the first quarter.

The Knights turned the tide in the second quarter and led 21-18 at halftime. The score was tied up 32-32 at the end of the third quarter.

The Explorers are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Roxana in a Riverbend rivalry game. MELHS returns to Thomas Hooks Gym at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a Prairie State showdown with East Alton-Wood River.

