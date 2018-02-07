GIRLS BASKETBALL: Knights gallop past Griffins into regional final

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Lutheran Knights ran their all-time record to 2-0 against the crosstown rival Father McGivney Griffins on Wednesday. This time it was for keeps.

The Knights defeated the Griffins 54-47 in the Class 1A MELHS Regional semifinals at Thomas Hooks Gym to move into the regional finals. MELHS also bested them 45-31 on Jan. 4 at Father McGivney in the first ever meeting between the 2 parochial schools.

Metro will face powerhouse Lebanon at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional championship game. The Greyhounds made quick work of First Baptist Academy, 54-16, in the early semifinal matchup on Wednesday at MELHS. Lebanon is ranked third in the latest Associated Press 1A state poll.

The Knights improved to 15-11 with Wednesday’s win, while Father McGivney ended its second varsity season with a 10-15 mark. It followed up a 7-17 season a year ago.

It was tight early at Metro on Wednesday. After taking a 7-2 lead, MELHS watched the Griffins bounce back to nab leads of 8-7 and 11-10. Nicole Luchetti of Father McGivney hit a 3-pointer at the 3:58 mark to put the Griffins up 8-7. After Metro’s Ellen Schulte hit a trey at the 2:35 mark to make it 10-8, freshman Anna McKee logged a conventional 3-point play at the 1:57 to propel Father McGivney in front 11-10. Unfortunately, McKee picked up her third foul of the first quarter shortly after and was relegated to the bench the rest of the half.

Schulte and Taylor Bradley sank field goals to close out the first quarter with the Knights ahed 14-11.

Metro’s Sami Kasting hit a shot to open the second quarter to extend the lead to 16-11, but the Griffins responded with a 7-0 spurt forge in front 18-16 with 4:14 to play in the half. Madison Webb had a 2-point field goal and a 3-pointer and Macy Hoppes added a basket to contribute to the run. It was Webb’s first of 5 treys on the night.

The score was knotted at 21-21 with 2:57 to play in the second after a field goal by Father McGivney’s Luchetti, but that’s when MELHS took control.

The Knights kick started an 8-0 spree to end the half at the 2:04 mark on a basket by Schulte. Destiny Williams added a 3-pointer to help spark the run and send Metro into the break with a 29-21 advantage.

MELHS kept the offense churning coming out of the break, expanding it to a 15-0 marathon run to go up 36-21 at the 5:32 mark of the third quarter. Kasting hit a trey to highlight it and Schulte had a pair of free throws and a basket to help start the third.

The Griffins were never able to get the deficit under 10 the rest of the quarter, going into the fourth and final frame trailing 41-30.

Father McGivney made it interesting in the fourth, outscoring the Knights 12-4 to open the frame and whittle the deficit to 45-42 with 2:48 to play in the game. Webb hit a pair of 3-pointers over the series.

MELHS answered with its own 7-0 run — all from the charity stripe — to balloon it back to 52-42 with 27.8 seconds to play. The Knights shot 9-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, including sinking 9 of their final 10 to secure the victory.

MELHS was led by Schulte with 16 in the game. Overall, 3 Knights scored in double figures with Kasting adding 14 and Williams netting 11. Other scorers for them were, Madeline Stewart with 7 and Taylor Bradley with 6.

Father McGivney’s Webb paced all scorers with 20 points on the night. McKee joined her in double digits with 12 points, while Luchetti netted 9, Hoppes added 4 and Mariah Starnes scored 2 points. The Griffins say goodbye to just 2 seniors in Zena Pendall and Abbey Bloodworth.

Metro’s win sets up a rematch of the regional finals last season in Madison where Lebanon defeated the Knights 57-19.

× Rob Stock 2-7-18 MELHS head coach Rob Stock talks about the 54-47 win over Father McGivney on Wednesday in the semifinals of the 1A MELHS Regional and advancing to face powerhouse Lebanon in the regional finals at home.

× Ellen Schulte 2-7-18 MELHS' Ellen Schulte, who led the Knights with 16 points in a 54-47 win over Father McGivney on Wednesday, discusses the win and advancing to the 1A MELHS Regional final against Lebanon.