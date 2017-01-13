GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Liberty Bank Shootout is set for Monday

The Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout at Alton High has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

The girls’ basketball event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it was pushed to Monday due to inclement weather. There will be five games instead of seven in the Shootout.

Arlington, Tenn., Parkway North, Collinsville and Hazelwood Central have dropped out of the event due to conflicts and travel concerns.

The Shootout will begin at 11 a.m. with Festus (Mo.) squaring off against Jersey. Belleville East and Incarnate Word will play at 2 p.m., followed by Alton-Francis Howell at 2 p.m., Calhoun and St. Joseph’s Academy at 3:30 p.m. and Civic Memorial and Washington (Mo.) at 5 p.m.

Alton will go into Monday with a 1-15 record and a 12-game losing streak into its game with Francis Howell (5-7). Civic Memorial will take a 17-1 record into its contest with Washington, which is 10-1.

Belleville East and Jersey are playing in the Shootout for the first time.