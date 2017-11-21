GIRLS BASKETBALL: Love, Townsend lead Tigers to win over Metro

O'FALLON – After just two games, sophomore Quierra Love and junior Jaylen Townsend have been pretty valuable in the backcourt for the Edwardsville Tigers.

Love and Townsend, both starting guards, combined for 30 points to lead Edwardsville to a 62-34 win over the Metro Panthers in its second game of the O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic. Love scored 18 points with two 3-pointers and Townsend finished with 12. Both players finished with their career-best offensive efforts.

The Tigers improved to 2-0. They started their season on Saturday with a 66-40 win over Glenwood at the O'Fallon tournament.

EHS will play a pair of games on Wednesday. The Tigers will play Hazelwood Central at 11:30 a.m. And McCluer North at 6 p.m. The game against Hazelwood Central will be played at the O'Fallon's South Gymnasium and the contest against McCluer North will be played at the Panther Dome.

Edwardsville played its first two games at the Panther Dome and was the visiting team in both contests.

Against Metro, the Tigers gave up a basket to Faith Bland before going on a 15-0 run to take a 15-2 lead they would never relinquish.

The 5-foot-4 Love scored 12 points in the first quarter, including her two 3-pointers. She had 14 in the first half and finished with her second double digit game of her high school basketball career. She scored 10 against Normal Community last year.

Townsend, who is 5-8, scored eight in the first half and went on to finish with her first double digit game of her career at EHS.

Love and Townsend are two of the returning players from last year's team that finished 32-1 and placed second in the Class 4A state tournament. Love played in all 33 games, including a six-point effort against Geneva in the championship game. Townsend played in 30 games and grabbed a pair of rebounds against Geneva. Both played off the bench for most of the season.

Against Glenwood on Saturday, Love and Townsend scored eight and seven points, respectively. The Titans took a 1-0 lead before Love scored a basket and Townsend with two free throws to give Edwardsville a 4-1 lead. The Tigers never trailed after that.

Senior Rachel Pranger, who scored six points off the bench against Glenwood, finished with a season-high 12 points on Tuesday. Pranger, an all-state performer last year, nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Kate Martin, another all-state performer from a year ago, finished with seven points after scoring 23 against Glenwood. After Metro's Faith Bland scored the opening basket, Martin responded with a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run for the Tigers, who are playing in the O'Fallon tournament for the first time after competing in the Springfield Southeast tournament last year.

Mikenzie Burt scored 11 points with three 3-pointers to lead Metro. The St. Louis school dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the O'Fallon tournament.

Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade discusses her team's performance against Metro in the O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic. The Tigers won 62-34 to improve to 2-0.