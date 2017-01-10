GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Marquette falls to Mater Dei late at home

ALTON — It's all about learning and improving for the Marquette Catholic Explorers in Lee Green's first season at the helm of the program.

Green thought his squad did that Monday in a 41-30 loss to the visiting Mater Dei Knights, the No. 9 team in the latest Associate Press Class 2A state poll.

With the loss Marquette slipped to 8-8 on the season. Mater Dei improved to 11-6 with the victory.

“I just watched them go play Waterloo on Saturday and they beat them by 40 points and Waterloo has beaten us twice this season, so I couldn't be happier with the way they played tonight,” Green said. “They absolutely competed and did everything I asked them to do in practice leading up to this game.

“We've gotten better every week. If we would have played Mater Dei early in the year we would have lost by 50. That pressure would have gotten to us, but our guards have gotten better every week.”

The thing that impressed Green the most was the defensive effort and in a game where it was hard to buy a bucket that was key. The Knights bring constant pressure on defense and high energy on offense, but Marquette was able to keep it low scoring and stay in the game early. The Explorers trailed just 8-4 after one quarter and 16-14 at the break.

“Once you get into the half court they're still trying to speed you up and put up quick shots and they run and double the post and sometimes we forced some stuff down there, but defensively I thought we played an outstanding game,” Green said. “It was 16-14 at half.”

Mater Dei head coach Dave Kohnen welcomed the challenge. He likes to beef up his schedule with tough competition and he thinks the Explorers are a program on the rise. His synopsis was just bad shooting in the first half for the Knights.

Mater Dei was just 5-of-27 (18.5 percent) from the field in the first half. The Knights turned it around in the second half, shooting 62 percent (10-of-16) and were able to ultimately get some breathing room late.

“When we started running with a little more composure and executing our offense good things came, but sometimes you get away from that and things don't bounce your way and all of the sudden you've got a game,” Kohnen said.

“(Green) does a great job with them. Their kids are improving a lot. We did not take them lightly or anything like that. We knew we were in for a battle when we came in here. We just didn't shoot very well in the first half. We had shots within six feet and we didn't connect on any of them.”

Unfortunately the Explorers were never really able to find a rhythm on offense. They shot 19 percent (4-of-21) in the first half and just 26 percent (5-of-19) in the second half for a total of 22.5 percent (9-of-40) from the field for the game.

“Offensively we just missed a lot of easy shots and we've got to clean that up,” Green said.

Lauren Fischer of Marquette led all scorers with 11 points, but scratched and clawed for many of her baskets, shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from the free throw line.

“This is a young team,” Green said. “I know we start two seniors (Madi Connors and Kelsey Blasingim), but everybody I bring off the bench are underclassmen and they're getting better, but that's part of what we need to get better at, we need to make those easy shots when they're given to us.”

Mater Dei built its biggest lead of the first half at 11-5 on a 3-pointer by Margo Lampe at the 7:35 mark of the second quarter, but the Explorers battled back. A 7-1 run by Marquette knotted the game up at 12-12 with 2:38 to play. Fischer had a bucket and a free throw during the run, while Taylor Aguirre sank a pair of free throws and Peyton Kline had a field goal.

A score by Madi Connors of the Explorers made it 14-14 with 1:38 to go in the half, but Kierra Winkeler netted a late basket to give the Knights a 16-14 edge entering the locker room.

Baskets were hard to buy early in the third quarter. Logan Braudmeier hit a shot at the 7:00 mark to extend Mater Dei's lead to 18-14. There wasn't another score until Kelsey Gerdes of the Knights nailed a trey at the 4:36 mark to push it to 21-14.

A 3-pointer by Kline dwindled Marquette's deficit to 5 points at 23-18 with 3:04 to play in the third, but that was as close as the Explorers would get the rest of the way. Another trey by Kline cut it to 28-23 at the 7:50 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Knights were 5-of-6 from the field over the final 8 minutes to seal the victory.

Marquette doesn't get much of a breather, as it heads to Prairie State Conference rival Mount Olive at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 7 in the state in 1A.

NON-CONFERENCE

MATER DEI 41, MARQUETTE 30

Knights 8 8 12 13 — 41

Explorers 4 10 6 10 — 30

Explorers (8-8) — Taylor Aguirre 3, Lila Snider 3, Lauren Fischer 11, Madi Connors 2, Kelsey Blasingim 1, Kennedy Neal 2, Peyton Kline 8. 2FG — 6 3FG — 3 FT — 9 PF — 17.

Knights (11-6) — Kelsey Gerdes 5, Logan Braudmeier 6, Kierra Winkeler 9, Myah Beckmann 9, Margo Lampe 3, Ciara Perkes 4. 2FG — 13 3FG — 2 FT — 9 PF — 12.