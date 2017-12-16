GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marquette finishes second at Gibault Candy Cane Classic

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

WATERLOO — The Marquette Catholic Explorers didn’t quite have enough in the tank to beat the Columbia Eagles on Saturday in the Gibault Candy Cane Classic finals, but second place isn’t too shabby.

The Explorers fell 60-50 to the Eagles in the championship game to drop to 10-2 and snap a 10-game winning streak, but for a program that went 15-13 last season it’s a fantastic start. Columbia improved to 6-5 with the win.

They beat Valmeyer 74-20 and host Gibault 70-45 to advance to the title tilt.

They also ended up with a pair of all-tournament performers with Lauren Fischer and Lila Snider being honored. Roxana’s Emma Lucas also made the all-tournament team. Columbia’s Sophia Bonaldi was named MVP.

Marquette was in a battle early, leading 11-8 after the first quarter and tied 22-22 at the break.

It was the third quarter that doomed the Explorers. They took a 24-22 lead on a score by Payton Connors to open the second half, but then watched the Eagles soar on a 14-0 marathon run that lasted over 3 minutes and left them behind 36-24.

Marquette responded with a 10-2 spurt to close the third quarter to cut the deficit to 38-34, but it never fully recovered, unable to get it within a one possession game the rest of the way.

Shooting just 42 percent (8-of-19) from the free throw line and foul trouble plagued the Explorers in the loss. Three of Marquette’s starters — Taylor Aguirre, Fischer and Payton Connors all fouled out in the fourth quarter.

The game started a little sloppy, with the 2 teams producing 6 turnovers on the first 8 possessions of the game, but as things settled down so did Marquette.

Peyton Kline’s 3-pointer at the 5:26 mark of the opening quarter tied the game at 4-4 and then after falling behind 8-5, the Explorers went on a 6-0 run to close the frame with an 11-8 lead. Emma Nicholson, Fischer and Snider provided the scoring on the spurt.

Fischer got Marquette its biggest lead of the game at 15-10 with a couple of early buckets in the second half, but Columbia was able to knot it at 15-15 with 3:41 to play in the half and get Fischer to commit her third foul and go to the bench.

The Explorers never fell behind the rest of the opening half. A 3-pointer by Kline and free throw by Aguirre put them up 21-17 with 1:23 left and they led 22-19 with 58.4 seconds remaining on another Aguirre free throw. Bonaldi was able to nail a couple of shots from the charity stripe with 4.2 seconds to go to tie it at 22-22 entering the break though.

Then came Columbia’s big third quarter run, but after watching that Marquette buckled down and battled back. Nicholson nailed a trey at the 2:35 mark to get it back to 36-27, followed by a couple scores by Snider to dwindle the deficit to 36-31.

Whitney Edwards of the Eagles scored with 48.1 seconds left in the third to make it 38-31, but Aguirre sank a 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go to cut it to 38-34 at the end of the third.

In the final frame Columbia ballooned it back to 51-40 at the 4:53 mark on a pair of free throws from Edwards, but Marquette again answered with a trey from Kline and a Fischer free throw to cut it to 51-45, but never got any closer.

The Explorers were just 3-of-9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter which didn’t help their cause.

Snider paced Marquette in the loss with a double double — 16 points and 16 rebounds. She scored 12 of her points in the second half.

Fischer joined her in double figures with 10 points, while Kine netted 9 on a trio of treys, Nicholson chipped in with 8, Aguirre had 5 and Connors scored 2.

Columbia was led by tournament MVP Bonaldi with 21 points, while Edwards complimented her with 20. Aryne Henke also had 14 and Lexi Touchette scored 5 for the Eagles.

Saturday wrapped up the 2017 portion of the Explorers’ season. They are idle until 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 when they welcome Carrollton to MCHS.

× Lee Green 12-16-17 Marquette head coach Lee Green discusses the Explorers' tough 60-50 loss to Columbia in the Gibault Candy Cane Classic finals on Saturday and their quick start as a team, sitting at 10-2 entering the Christmas break.

× Scott Germain 12-16-17 Columbia head coach Scott Germain talks about the strong second-half play of the Eagles to beat Marquette 60-50 on Dec. 16 and win the Gibault Candy Cane Classic title.

× Lila Snider 12-16-17 Marquette's Lila Snider discusses finishing second at the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High on Saturday and being named to the all-tournament team.