GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marquette knocks off Bunker Hill at home

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

ALTON – So far, Peyton Kline is enjoying an outstanding senior athletic season at Marquette Catholic High School.

Three months ago, Kline helped the Marquette volleyball team win 17 matches and capture a Prairie State Conference title.

This winter, Kline is helping the Explorers' girls basketball team enjoy a strong season. After beating the Bunker Hill Minutemaids in its regular season home finale on Wednesday, Marquette improved to 17-8 and clinched a share of the conference title with Nokomis.

The Explorers ended their conference season with a 3-1 mark. Metro East Lutheran handed the Alton school its only loss in league play.

Marquette ends its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a road game against the Litchfield Purple Panthers. The Explorers are hosting the Class 2A regional tournament and will play either East Alton-Wood River or Staunton in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Kline was the Explorers' top scorer against Bunker Hill, finishing with 12 points with four 3-pointers. She scored all of her points in the second half.

Kline's solid play from the perimeter has been one of the keys in the Explorers' outstanding season. She leads the Explorers with 83 treys.

Kline, who plans to attend the University of Kentucky next year, is also the team's second-leading scorer at 11 points per game and finished in double digits 13 times this season.

During volleyball season, Kline, a setter, led the Explorers in assists with 527 and was named to the all-Prairie State Conference team.

The Explorers led 20-15 at halftime and 33-21 after the third quarter. They had to play without their top scorer, Lauren Fischer, in the second half due to an injury in her right leg. Marquette coach Lee Green said she will likely miss Thursday's game against Litchfield.

Fischer, who is averaging 13 points per game, finished with six points, all of them were in the first quarter. She went to the bench with about three minutes left in the quarter but later returned in the second quarter.

Also for Marquette, Taylor Aguirre finished with 10 points, seven in the second half. Lila Snider scored eight points, Regina Guehlstorf had six points and Amanda Murray added two.

Aguirre, Fischer, Guehlstorf, Kline, Murray and Snider make up the Explorers' senior class. All six players were honored before the game against the Minutemaids. Guehlstorf and Murray also played with the school's volleyball team last fall.

Marquette has surpassed last year's win total of 15. After starting their season with a loss to Lebanon in a first-round game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 13, the Explorers won 10 games in a row. After a four-game losing streak, Marquette has won seven of its last 10 games.

Mallory Schwegel finished with 15 points to lead Bunker Hill, which dropped to 10-13 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

× Lee Green 1 31 18 Marquette Catholic girls basketball coach Lee Green discusses his team's performance in the 51-34 win over the Bunker Hill Minutemaids on Wednesday that clinched the Explorers a share of the Prairie State Conference title.