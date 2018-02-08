GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marquette motors to championship

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

ALTON — Lee Green took over the Marquette girls basketball program last season and on Thursday he and the Explorers saw the fruits of their labor starting to pay off.

The Explorers bested the Southwestern Piasa Birds 34-24 in the Class 2A Marquette Regional title game. It marked the first time Marquette had won a regional crown since 2012. The victory also elevated the Explorers to 20-9 on the season, and marked the first time since 2000 they had surpassed the 20-win plateau.

Marquette advances to meet Pleasant Plains at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2A Riverton Sectional semifinals. Pleasant Plains beat Williamsville 55-46 to win the 2A Pleasant Plains Regional title. The Cardinals are ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press 2A state poll.

It was an electric crowd inside MCHS on Thursday, as the Explorers and Piasa Birds (17-12) met for the first time since 2012 when they were rivals inside the South Central Conference. The near capacity crowd watched stifling interior defense and woeful outside shooting for much of the game on both ends of the floor.

The Explorers were 1-of-15 from beyond the arc for the game, while Southwestern shot just 1-of-14 from 3-point land. Overall for the game Marquette shot just 26 percent from the field (9-of-34), while the Piasa Birds hit 22 percent of their shots (8-of-36).

It went into halftime with the Explorers clinging to a 12-10 lead and the third quarter didn’t bring much more offense initially.

After Southwestern’s Bailey Weible sank a free throw at the 3:36 mark the Piasa Birds took a 15-14 edge, but that’s when Lila Snider of the Explorers got percolating.

Snider picked the pocket of a Southwestern player and was fouled, hitting both free throws to make it 16-15 in favor of Marquette with 2:08 to play. Snider followed that up with another steal, this time making the layup and completing a conventional 3-point play to push the lead to 19-15.

Her play kick started an 8-0 scoring spree for the Explorers to close out the third and leave them in front 22-15 heading into the final frame. It was their largest lead of the game to that point.

Southwestern refused to go away quietly though. Five straight points to open the fourth quarter had the Piasa Birds within 22-20 with 6:12 to play in the game. Weible had a free throw and a basket and Abbey Burns added a bucket.

After Marquette’s Payton Connors hit the backend of 2 free throws with 5:44 to play to catapult the Explorers on top 23-20, Weible struck again. This time the junior forward hit a bucket and was fouled, but missed the free throw to complete the 3-point play and tie it, leaving Marquette in front 23-22 with 5:19 to go.

Connors sparked the Explorers though, hitting 5 of 6 free throws over the next 2 minutes, 10 seconds to expand the lead to 28-22 with 1:57 remaining. Overall Connors was 6 of 8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

A pair of free throws from Weible cut it to 28-24, but Marquette scored the final 6 points to close it out. Peyton Kline hit 2 free throws, Snider logged another steal and a score and then hit a pair from the charity stripe.

Snider led the Explorers with 12 points in the win, while Connors and Kline chipped in with 7 each, Lauren Fischer netted 6 and Regina Guehlstorf scored 2 points. All of Connors’ points came from the free throw line.

Weible paced the Piasa Birds with 10 points in the loss.

× Lee Green 2-8-18 Marquette head coach Lee Green talks about the hard fought 34-24 win over Southwestern on Thursday to win the 2A Marquette Regional title, the first regional crown for the Explorers in 2012 and the first 20-win season since 2000.

× Lila Snider 2-8-18 Marquette's Lila Snider talks about winning the 2A Marquette Regional title on Thursday with a 34-24 win over Southwestern.

× Payton Connors 2-8-18 Payton Connors of the Explorers talks about coming off the bench and draining some late free throws to help get past Southwestern and win the 2A Marquette Regional championship on Thursday.