GIRLS BASKETBALL: MELHS beats Father McGivney in burgeoning rivalry

GLEN CARBON — The burgeoning parochial school rivalry between the Metro East Lutheran Knights and Father McGivney Griffins went to the Knights.

It was the first ever meeting between the crosstown rivals, as its only Father McGivney’s second season playing a varsity schedule. After a sluggish start MELHS came away with a 45-31 victory.

The Knights improved to 7-4 and won their fourth straight game, while the Griffins dropped to .500 at 7-7 with the loss.

It had been a long layoff for both schools. Metro hadn’t played since Dec. 16, while Father McGivney hadn’t had a game since Dec. 22.

With MELHS standouts Ellen Schulte and Destiny Williams on the bench for the first quarter Thursday, the Griffins got off to a fiery start. They raced out to a 9-0 lead with sophomore Macey Hoppes kicking things off with a steal and a layup and fellow sophomore Madison Webb scoring the next 7 points, highlighted by a 3-pointer.

Father McGivney owned a 13-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Knights got their first field goal of the game with 1:37 left in the opening frame on a bucket by Anna Stewart.

Stewart’s score kicked off a monster 15-0 run for MELHS though. After turning the ball over 9 times in the opening quarter, Metro settled in with Schulte and Williams entering the game.

Schulte settled down the Knights’ defense, becoming a force under the basket and denying the Griffins access.

Williams started the second quarter with a conventional 3-point play at the 7:41 mark, followed by a 3-pointer by Sami Kasting with 7:21 on the clock. When the scoring spree ended on another trey by Kasting at the 4:53 mark MELHS owned a 16-13 lead and never relinquished its advantage the rest of the way.

The 15-0 run extended into a 23-2 spurt leaving the Knights up 24-15 when Schulte had a traditional 3-point play at the 3:32 mark.

MELHS outscored the Griffins 24-6 in the monster second quarter and carried a 27-19 lead into the locker room. Webb scored all 6 of Father McGivney’s points in the second quarter. She finished the half with a game-high 13. Kasting poured in 10 points, all in the second quarter to lead Metro.

Father McGivney settled down in the third quarter, using a 5-0 spurt to slice it to 29-24 at the 3:22 mark. Hoppes and Webb had baskets, while Caitlyn Pendall hit a free throw over the run.

But the Knights responded again with 6 straight points from Williams to get the lead back to double digits at 35-24 at the 1:41 mark. They led 35-27 at the close of the quarter.

MELHS opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 series to take a 42-27 lead with 5:13 to play and never let it get under 10 the rest of the way. Metro outscored the Griffins 10-4 in the final frame on the way to victory.

Kasting led the Knights with 14 points on the night, while Williams joined her in double figures with 10 points. Schulte chipped in with 5 points, while Miriam Wolff and Taylor Bradley each had 4, Alaina Bozarth and Madeline Stewart both had 3 and Anna Stewart scored 2.

Webb led all scorers with 18 points in the loss for Father McGivney, while Hoppes complimented her with 10 points. Faith Robbins scored 2 and Caitlyn Pendall had 1 to round out the scoring for the Griffins.

MELHS is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Dupo, while Father McGivney is idle until 1 p.m. Saturday when it travels to face Southwestern.

